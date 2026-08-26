Iran president says 'US will achieve nothing' with economic pressure

Middle East News
26-08-2026 | 06:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran president says &#39;US will achieve nothing&#39; with economic pressure
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran president says 'US will achieve nothing' with economic pressure

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday said that the "United States will achieve nothing" with its new round of economic sanctions, local media reported.

"Given the measures the government has undertaken, America will not achieve anything with economic pressure at this stage, just as it was unable to achieve anything in the war," Pezeshkian said, according to ISNA news agency.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

President

US

Economic

Pressure

LBCI Next
Iran urges Qatar to clarify fate of missing pilots
US Senate Democrats urge Israel to rein in West Bank violence
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-21

Iran says Tehran must overcome 'unjust sanctions' as US ramps up economic pressure

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-14

US says it can keep naval blockade on Iran 'indefinitely,' vows more economic pressure

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-24

Iran warns of 'consequences' for countries joining US economic pressure

LBCI
World News
2026-08-20

US tells allies 'with us or against us' on planned economic isolation of Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:39

'Point of no return' if Israel-Hamas truce fails: US envoy to Gaza board

LBCI
Middle East News
09:30

Trump says believes that Iranian leader Khamenei still alive

LBCI
Middle East News
09:06

Reuters source: Final details still pending on Oman-Iran Hormuz deal

LBCI
Middle East News
08:55

Iran Guards say agreed with Oman to share revenues from Hormuz

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-06

FM Araghchi says Iran ready for prolonged war, blames US for bloodshed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-05

Israeli airstrike hits Ghobeiry in Beirut’s southern suburbs following evacuation warning

LBCI
Middle East News
08:35

Turkey says dissolution of Kurdish-led group crucial for Syrian stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-24

Ambassador Simon Karam to join second day of Lebanese-Israeli military talks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Lebanon's electricity authority starts cutting power over $258 million in unpaid bills

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

The price of speed and distraction on Lebanon's roads

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Israel warns Syria from occupied Golan as calls grow to resume talks with Damascus

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

US Ambassador Michel Issa reaffirms support for Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Middle East News
13:29

UN chief 'greatly alarmed' as Israeli forces enter Palestinian refugee facility

LBCI
Middle East News
12:11

Syria slams Israeli minister's 'illegal' visit to country's south

LBCI
Middle East News
04:39

Netanyahu says no diplomatic deal possible with Iran 'savages'

LBCI
World News
12:15

Trump says Strait of Hormuz has been demined, warns Iran not to plant more

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More