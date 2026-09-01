News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran president says US pressure, threats risk derailing diplomacy
Middle East News
01-09-2026 | 06:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran president says US pressure, threats risk derailing diplomacy
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tuesday that a return by the United States to a policy of pressure and threats risked derailing diplomatic efforts to end the war in the Middle East.
"The repeated violation by the United States of its commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding showed that... the absence of effective enforcement guarantees and a return to a policy of pressure and threats could derail the path of diplomacy," Pezeshkian said in a speech at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Kyrgyzstan.
AFP
Middle East News
president
pressure,
threats
derailing
diplomacy
Next
Two tankers carrying Saudi oil attacked in Strait of Hormuz
Iran says it has enough foreign currency despite US sanctions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-08-26
Iran president says 'US will achieve nothing' with economic pressure
Middle East News
2026-08-26
Iran president says 'US will achieve nothing' with economic pressure
0
Middle East News
2026-08-21
Iran says Tehran must overcome 'unjust sanctions' as US ramps up economic pressure
Middle East News
2026-08-21
Iran says Tehran must overcome 'unjust sanctions' as US ramps up economic pressure
0
World News
2026-08-21
China says US 'sanctions and pressure' on Iran not a solution
World News
2026-08-21
China says US 'sanctions and pressure' on Iran not a solution
0
Middle East News
2026-08-14
US says it can keep naval blockade on Iran 'indefinitely,' vows more economic pressure
Middle East News
2026-08-14
US says it can keep naval blockade on Iran 'indefinitely,' vows more economic pressure
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:05
Two tankers carrying Saudi oil attacked in Strait of Hormuz
Middle East News
07:05
Two tankers carrying Saudi oil attacked in Strait of Hormuz
0
Middle East News
03:38
Iran says it has enough foreign currency despite US sanctions
Middle East News
03:38
Iran says it has enough foreign currency despite US sanctions
0
Middle East News
02:18
Iran president says Tehran would 'immediately' reciprocate if US returns to June deal
Middle East News
02:18
Iran president says Tehran would 'immediately' reciprocate if US returns to June deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Defense deal: Israel's biggest security deal links air defenses with Greece
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Defense deal: Israel's biggest security deal links air defenses with Greece
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-10
Middle East Airlines announces flight schedule for Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Lebanon News
2026-03-10
Middle East Airlines announces flight schedule for Wednesday, March 11, 2026
0
World News
2026-08-27
No signs Russia prepping military attack on NATO countries: EU official
World News
2026-08-27
No signs Russia prepping military attack on NATO countries: EU official
0
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Fuel prices change across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Fuel prices change across Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-09
Israel says killed head of Hezbollah unit in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-03-09
Israel says killed head of Hezbollah unit in South Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Defense deal: Israel's biggest security deal links air defenses with Greece
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Defense deal: Israel's biggest security deal links air defenses with Greece
2
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Fuel prices change across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Fuel prices change across Lebanon
3
Sports News
11:32
Messi announces departure from Argentina national team
Sports News
11:32
Messi announces departure from Argentina national team
4
Middle East News
09:49
Syria signs agreement with UAE developer Arada for $7 billion real estate project
Middle East News
09:49
Syria signs agreement with UAE developer Arada for $7 billion real estate project
5
World News
10:11
Nepal flood death toll rises to 939, missing drops to 3,925: Disaster authority
World News
10:11
Nepal flood death toll rises to 939, missing drops to 3,925: Disaster authority
6
World News
11:49
Trump was sending message to Iran with Kharg Island post: Vance
World News
11:49
Trump was sending message to Iran with Kharg Island post: Vance
7
World News
08:49
Israel accuses Spain's Sanchez of 'brazen lie' over Ceuta remarks
World News
08:49
Israel accuses Spain's Sanchez of 'brazen lie' over Ceuta remarks
8
Middle East News
09:44
US denies Iran claim that oil tanker hit mines near Strait of Hormuz
Middle East News
09:44
US denies Iran claim that oil tanker hit mines near Strait of Hormuz
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More