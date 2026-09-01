Iran president says US pressure, threats risk derailing diplomacy

Middle East News
01-09-2026 | 06:25
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Iran president says US pressure, threats risk derailing diplomacy
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Iran president says US pressure, threats risk derailing diplomacy

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tuesday that a return by the United States to a policy of pressure and threats risked derailing diplomatic efforts to end the war in the Middle East.

"The repeated violation by the United States of its commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding showed that... the absence of effective enforcement guarantees and a return to a policy of pressure and threats could derail the path of diplomacy," Pezeshkian said in a speech at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Kyrgyzstan.

AFP

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