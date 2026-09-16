Several explosions heard on Iran's Qeshm island, IRNA says citing local sources

Middle East News
16-09-2026 | 03:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Several explosions heard on Iran&#39;s Qeshm island, IRNA says citing local sources
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Several explosions heard on Iran's Qeshm island, IRNA says citing local sources

Several explosions were heard on Iran's Qeshm island, Iranian official IRNA ⁠news agency reported, citing local sources as saying, adding the sounds appeared ⁠to have come from the direction ⁠of the sea.


Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Explosions

Iran

Qeshm

Island

IRNA

LBCI Next
Trump administration plans $2.8 billion munitions sale to Israel, sources say
Saudi coalition says Houthi drone destroyed near Mecca
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:12

China's top diplomat urges Iran, US to show restraint, revive talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

Lebanon wants new force to fill 'vacuum' when UN peacekeepers leave: President to AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Lebanon wants Israel security deal as prelude to peace: President to AFP

LBCI
World News
03:13

Trump administration plans $2.8 billion munitions sale to Israel, sources say

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:13

Trump administration plans $2.8 billion munitions sale to Israel, sources say

LBCI
Middle East News
03:00

Saudi coalition says Houthi drone destroyed near Mecca

LBCI
Middle East News
09:26

Saudi, Egypt leaders urge free, secure navigation in Red Sea: Presidency

LBCI
Middle East News
08:43

More than 100,000 flee fighting in Yemen: UN

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-01

Israeli military says killed several Hezbollah fighters in south Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2026-07-17

Germany to take part in French military nuclear exercise this year: Merz

LBCI
World News
2026-05-15

Trump warns Taiwan against independence moves after Xi summit

LBCI
World News
2026-07-31

Around 60,000 migrants crossed into Spain's Ceuta enclave in recent surge: Official

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Lebanon prosecutor requests charges for ex-president over port blast: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:02

LBCI sources: No military aid announcements expected at Paris conference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israel's Lebanon plan under review as Rome talks are postponed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

US Ambassador's visit to South Lebanon draws mixed reactions as Israeli shelling continues

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

PM Salam: Negotiations are not a concession of Lebanon’s rights, but a means to restore them through diplomacy

LBCI
Middle East News
06:41

Qatar warns against 'catastrophic' Bab al-Mandab closure

LBCI
Middle East News
08:43

More than 100,000 flee fighting in Yemen: UN

LBCI
World News
06:32

Russia says space 'must be free from any weapon'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More