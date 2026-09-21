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Yemen leader asked Trump for help against Houthis: Source to AFP
Middle East News
21-09-2026 | 11:18
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Yemen leader asked Trump for help against Houthis: Source to AFP
The head of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council held a call with U.S. President Donald Trump in which he requested American support against the Iran-backed Houthis, a source in his office told AFP on Monday.
Trump did not promise military support, the source said, adding that the call took place on Sunday and was intended as a show of solidarity with Yemen's embattled government after the Houthis seized the country's entire Red Sea coast in a lightning offensive.
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