Israel president says UK sanctions on settlements will be 'on wrong side of history'

Israel's President Isaac Herzog warned against British sanctions on settlements in the occupied West Bank expected to be announced on Tuesday, saying the decision would "fall on the wrong side of history."



"Later today, we expect to see headlines announcing certain British trade sanctions on Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria," Herzog said, using the biblical term for the West Bank. "If this happens -- and other nations may join -- I believe it will prove to be a grave miscalculation, a decision that will fall on the wrong side of history."





AFP