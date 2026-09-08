Israeli court rejects petition to halt key West Bank settlement project

Middle East News
08-09-2026 | 07:18
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Israeli court rejects petition to halt key West Bank settlement project
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Israeli court rejects petition to halt key West Bank settlement project

An Israeli court on Tuesday rejected a bid from rights groups to halt development of a settlement in the occupied West Bank that would break the territorial contiguity of a future Palestinian state.

The Jerusalem District Court said in a ruling it had dismissed the motion, which aimed to stall the publication of tenders for the settlement east of Jerusalem.

Last month, Israel's construction and housing ministry opened a tender for construction of more than 1,200 housing units, leading NGOs to file motions against it.

AFP

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