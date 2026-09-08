Israeli settlements pose 'urgent threat' to two-state solution: Macron, Burnham, Carney

Middle East News
08-09-2026 | 12:29
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Israeli settlements pose &#39;urgent threat&#39; to two-state solution: Macron, Burnham, Carney
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Israeli settlements pose 'urgent threat' to two-state solution: Macron, Burnham, Carney

French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Tuesday that Israeli settlements in the occupeid West Bank undermined prospects for a two-state solution.

"Systematic settlement expansion in the West Bank, including the Government of Israel's latest decision to progress the E1 settlement, as well as the dramatic increase in settler violence, pose a direct and urgent threat to that vision for peace," the leaders said in a joint statement.

AFP

Middle East News

settlements

'urgent

threat'

two-state

solution:

Macron,

Burnham,

Carney

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