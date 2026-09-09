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South Korea says Hormuz talks with France concern contribution options, not troop deployment
World News
09-09-2026 | 03:07
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South Korea says Hormuz talks with France concern contribution options, not troop deployment
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed cooperation on security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz during a summit in Paris on Tuesday, but the talks did not concern troop deployment, Seoul's presidential office said.
Lee, who is on a state visit to France, said at a joint press conference that he had discussed the Strait of Hormuz with Macron as part of wider talks on international security issues.
"South Korea and France agreed to continue close coordination so that freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the stability of global supply chains can be restored swiftly," Lee said.
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