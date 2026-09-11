Houthis say Bab al-Mandab navigation 'safe' for all except Saudi Arabia

Middle East News
11-09-2026 | 09:45
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Houthis say Bab al-Mandab navigation &#39;safe&#39; for all except Saudi Arabia
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Houthis say Bab al-Mandab navigation 'safe' for all except Saudi Arabia

The Houthi military spokesman said on Friday that navigation through the Bab al-Mandab strait is "safe" for all but Saudi Arabia, after the Iran-backed group sealed its takeover of the vital shipping corridor.

"Maritime navigation is safe for all companies except Saudi ships, which have already been banned," Yahya Saree said in a statement.


AFP
 

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