Houthis seize last two Bab al-Mandab islands: Yemen military official

Middle East News
11-09-2026 | 10:06
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Houthis seize last two Bab al-Mandab islands: Yemen military official
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Houthis seize last two Bab al-Mandab islands: Yemen military official

Yemen's Houthis on Friday seized Greater and Lesser Hanish, the last two islands that were not under their control in the Bab al-Mandab strait, a military official in the internationally recognized government told AFP.

"Everything that was under our control on the western coast has fallen," the official said, hours after the Houthis seized control of the strategic Mayyun Island, part of its campaign to consolidate its control over the vital shipping corridor.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Houthis

Bab al-Mandab

Islands

Yemen

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