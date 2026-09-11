At least 46,000 flee escalating fighting in Yemen: UN

Middle East News
11-09-2026 | 06:07
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At least 46,000 flee escalating fighting in Yemen: UN
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At least 46,000 flee escalating fighting in Yemen: UN

At least 46,000 people have been displaced since the fighting resumed between Iran-backed Houthi group and pro-government forces in southwestern Yemen last week, the United Nations said Friday.

"At least 46,000 people have been displaced in Yemen since fighting escalated last week," the U.N.'s  International Organization for Migration said in a statement, warning that "the number is alarmingly rising by the hour".

AFP

Middle East News

least

46,000

escalating

fighting

Yemen:

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