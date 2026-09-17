Axios: Trump to hold Iran talks with Gulf leaders next week

Middle East News
17-09-2026 | 00:27
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Axios: Trump to hold Iran talks with Gulf leaders next week
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Axios: Trump to hold Iran talks with Gulf leaders next week

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to meet Gulf leaders on Tuesday on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York to discuss next steps in the Iran war, Axios reported, citing sources.

Axios said the meeting will focus on U.S. proposals for a post-war strategy.

Reuters

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