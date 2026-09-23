A Houthi military adviser told AFP that the group would attack U.S. interests in the Middle East if Washington intervenes in Yemen's conflict in support of Saudi Arabia or tries to unblock the Bab al-Mandab strait.



"If America dares to intervene militarily with its fleets or tries to take control of Bab al-Mandab, it is a red line for them and anyone else... we will fight over it," Abed Mohammed al-Thawr told AFP in Sanaa on Tuesday.



"If America gambles on supporting Saudi Arabia with airstrikes or air support... We will consider any American interests around us to be targets," he added.



AFP