Iran threatens to hit regional infrastructure if its security not ensured

Middle East News
29-09-2026 | 04:18
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Iran threatens to hit regional infrastructure if its security not ensured
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Iran threatens to hit regional infrastructure if its security not ensured

Iran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tuesday that if his country's security was not guaranteed, no infrastructure in the region would be safe from attack, state media reported.

"In a region where we cannot sell oil, no one else will sell oil either; or if our security is not guaranteed, no infrastructure will remain safe," said Ghalibaf, who is also Iran's parliament speaker, according to video released by state TV.

AFP

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