UN says Gaza malnutrition gains fragile as commercial supplies halt

Middle East News
16-10-2026 | 08:19
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UN says Gaza malnutrition gains fragile as commercial supplies halt
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UN says Gaza malnutrition gains fragile as commercial supplies halt

Gains in tackling malnutrition in Gaza remain fragile and could be undermined by disruptions to supplies entering the Palestinian enclave, the U.N. children's agency UNICEF said on Friday, urging that all crossings remain open.

Israel said on Wednesday commercial ‌goods were no longer entering Gaza because of what it described as a dispute over taxes between local merchants and militant group Hamas.

That has cut off a vital source of food and other goods in a territory where most depend on humanitarian assistance after three years of war, repeated displacement and stringent Israeli restrictions on aid deliveries.

Although the ⁠ceasefire has improved aid access and reduced large-scale fighting, humanitarian agencies say ongoing strikes, continued displacement and widespread destruction have left civilians highly vulnerable.

Speaking to reporters in Geneva, UNICEF spokesperson Ricardo Pires said the flow of both commercial and humanitarian supplies must remain predictable and continuous.

Reuters

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