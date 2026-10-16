Iran president says conflict in Mideast amounts to 'ecocide'

Middle East News
16-10-2026 | 06:16
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Iran president says conflict in Mideast amounts to &#39;ecocide&#39;
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Iran president says conflict in Mideast amounts to 'ecocide'

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday urged countries to condemn what he called "ecocide" in the Middle East caused by "wars of aggression."

Pezeshkian said the conflicts in Gaza and the wider Middle East had inflicted a significant toll on nature that extended beyond borders and required "international solutions."

"What has occurred in our region as a result of wars of aggression is ecocide, or environmental genocide, and it must be condemned," Pezeshkian told a nature summit in Armenia attended by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Masoud Pezeshkian

Middle East

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