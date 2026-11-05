Putin met Iranian security council chief Rezaei in Moscow

Russian ‌President Vladimir Putin met Iranian security council chief Mohsen Rezaei ⁠at the Kremlin, the president's office said on Thursday.



Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov and military intelligence ‌chief ⁠Igor Kostyukov were also present in the Russian ⁠delegation for the meeting, an image circulated ⁠by the Kremlin showed.



Reuters