Putin met Iranian security council chief Rezaei in Moscow

Middle East News
05-11-2026 | 10:33
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Putin met Iranian security council chief Rezaei in Moscow
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Putin met Iranian security council chief Rezaei in Moscow

Russian ‌President Vladimir Putin met Iranian security council chief Mohsen Rezaei ⁠at the Kremlin, the president's office said on Thursday.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov and military intelligence ‌chief ⁠Igor Kostyukov were also present in the Russian ⁠delegation for the meeting, an image circulated ⁠by the Kremlin showed.

Reuters

Middle East News

Iranian

security

council

chief

Rezaei

Moscow

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