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Russia says space 'must be free from any weapon'
World News
15-09-2026 | 06:32
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Russia says space 'must be free from any weapon'
Russia called Tuesday for space to be kept free of weapons, after the U.S. Space Force confirmed it had deployed "on-orbit space control weapons" for the first time.
"We believe that space must be free of any weapon," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding: "we are counting on broad international consolidation to continue working toward the complete demilitarisation of space".
AFP
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