Russia says space 'must be free from any weapon'

World News
15-09-2026 | 06:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia says space &#39;must be free from any weapon&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia says space 'must be free from any weapon'

Russia called Tuesday for space to be kept free of weapons, after the U.S. Space Force confirmed it had deployed "on-orbit space control weapons" for the first time.

"We believe that space must be free of any weapon," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding: "we are counting on broad international consolidation to continue working toward the complete demilitarisation of space".

AFP

World News

space

'must

weapon'

LBCI Next
Russia welcomes Trump's 'good idea' for Ukraine energy truce
US 10-year Treasury yields hit 19-year high amid surging inflation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-07-07

Russia welcomes IOC lifting ban, says Olympics must be 'free from politics'

LBCI
World News
2026-09-13

Russia says hit Ukraine rail site 'used to transport military cargo' from Europe

LBCI
World News
2026-08-09

Ukraine's Zelensky says up to 50,000 North Korean troops to be deployed in Russia

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-25

Gulf FMs say Iran proxies, missiles must be addressed for 'lasting' peace

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:24

Brent rises above $107 as attacks, pipeline outage deepen Saudi supply concerns

LBCI
World News
06:59

Russia welcomes Trump's 'good idea' for Ukraine energy truce

LBCI
World News
03:06

US 10-year Treasury yields hit 19-year high amid surging inflation

LBCI
World News
14:35

Trump rejects 'hoax' fears that AI could destroy humanity

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-05-01

Rebels take key military base in Mali's north

LBCI
World News
2026-08-31

ChatGPT, Reddit, Roblox to face tougher EU rules

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-03

Netanyahu says toppling Iran's Islamic Republic 'within reach'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-11

Saudi crown prince, Trump discuss regional developments and US-Iran talks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:03

Israeli army intensifies operations in Mansouri, weighs troop reshuffle in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:44

Hezbollah, Amal call for civil peace, reconstruction and stronger state role

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:34

Lebanon's fuel prices rise

LBCI
Middle East News
05:54

Saudi civil defense issues brief alerts over attack threats in Mecca, Jeddah, Taif

LBCI
Middle East News
14:47

US imposes Iran-related sanctions on Russian bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Two days, tough questions: PM Salam government faces Parliament

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

PM Salam: Negotiations are not a concession of Lebanon’s rights, but a means to restore them through diplomacy

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

Urgent appeal for B+ blood and platelet donors at Hotel Dieu Hospital — Contact 76034057

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More