Syrian FM says country has no troops in Yemen, won't send any

Middle East News
09-11-2026 | 08:09
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Syrian FM says country has no troops in Yemen, won&#39;t send any
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Syrian FM says country has no troops in Yemen, won't send any

Syria's foreign minister on Monday insisted that his country has no troops deployed in Yemen and was not planning on sending any, after Yemeni sources told AFP that Syrian soldiers were in Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

"There is no deployment of troops to Yemen nor is there a plan for such deployment in the near future," Asaad al-Shaibani said during a press conference.

AFP

Middle East News

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Yemen,

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