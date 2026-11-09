Trump to meet Iran war mediator Qatar, no imminent deal seen to end the war

Middle East News
09-11-2026 | 06:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump to meet Iran war mediator Qatar, no imminent deal seen to end the war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump to meet Iran war mediator Qatar, no imminent deal seen to end the war

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet the prime minister of key mediator Qatar on Monday as efforts to end the Iran war ramp up following last week's midterm elections, though senior U.S. and Gulf officials cast doubt on the chances of an imminent deal.

With no victory in sight more than eight months into the conflict he launched alongside Israel on February 28, Trump has played down the likelihood of major warfare restarting soon, but remains unwilling to accept an existing Iranian truce plan.

Mutual attacks continue, with the US striking Iran's Qeshm island overnight, according to Iranian state media, and Iran attacking tankers in the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz this month while its Yemeni Houthi allies have hit Saudi Arabia.



Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Trump

Iran

War

Mediator

Qatar

Deal

LBCI Next
Syrian FM says country has no troops in Yemen, won't send any
Iran defends two-day proposal for peace talks after US rejects conditions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-28

Qatari mediators present Iran with new deal to end the war, official says

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-11-01

Iranian negotiators in Doha to continue talks to end the US-Iran war: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-31

Iranian negotiators in Doha for Qatar-mediated talks to end war with US, official says

LBCI
World News
2026-09-30

Iran says received US response to its proposal to end war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:09

Syrian FM says country has no troops in Yemen, won't send any

LBCI
Middle East News
04:37

Iran defends two-day proposal for peace talks after US rejects conditions

LBCI
Middle East News
02:50

UAE's Gargash says US-Iran settlement appears difficult

LBCI
Middle East News
02:31

Iraq's Khor Mor gas field suspends output after drone attack, operator says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:36

China rejects 'baseless' claims it spied on Nvidia boss

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-09-07

BDL governor Karim Souaid reveals the fate of deposits and gold

LBCI
Middle East News
02:50

UAE's Gargash says US-Iran settlement appears difficult

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-10

13 State Security personnel killed in Israeli strikes on Nabatieh government building: Statement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Netanyahu's political future hangs in the balance as Eisenkot faces four paths to forming government: The details

LBCI
Middle East News
10:31

Eisenkot says Netanyahu's party welcome to join government under him as new PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Lebanon arrests around 20 people in security crackdown on theft and snatching

LBCI
Middle East News
10:15

Israeli president tasks Eisenkot to form government, warns on US ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

Drone activity reported over Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:55

Lebanese banks refuse to pay tax on Eurobonds, lawyer says

LBCI
Middle East News
10:03

Iran suggests blasts are not US attacks as both sides report ships hit

LBCI
World News
12:50

G7 ministers to discuss recent cyber attacks, Italy says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More