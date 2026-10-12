FAA tells US airlines to exercise caution in Saudi Arabia flights, citing safety risks

The Federal Aviation Administration told U.S. airlines on Sunday to exercise caution ‌when flying to or over Saudi Arabia, citing safety threats tied to ongoing military activities and navigation system interference.



The FAA Notice to Airmen, which lasts until December 10, follows strikes on Saturday and Sunday on Riyadh's international airport. ⁠The attack on Saturday killed 13 people and wounded more than 300.



"Threats could pose a potential risk to aircraft at all altitudes, including overflight, the arrival, and departure phases of flight," the FAA said, warning of the "potentially hazardous situation."



The notice also applies to operators of airplanes that are registered in the U.S.



Reuters