Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Gadi Eisenkot is moving toward a possible unity government with Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, calling on members of his Yashar party to discuss the terms of a potential partnership as divisions emerge within the Change Bloc over cooperation with Arab parties.



Meanwhile, Netanyahu continues to push for a national unity government, with Likud presenting a series of conditions to Eisenkot's representatives. Yashar's responses have been mixed, with some proposals receiving support and others remaining unresolved.



The party reportedly agreed to Likud's demand for a declaration recognizing Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people, as well as maintaining existing detention conditions for members of Hamas' elite Nukhba unit.



However, on Likud's demand that Israeli forces remain in their current positions until security threats are eliminated, Yashar maintained that such decisions should be left to the government. The party took a similar position regarding support for a potential war against Iran.



Other conditions Likud reportedly put forward include rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian state, allowing Netanyahu to serve as prime minister for the full four-year term, and passing military conscription legislation based on Boaz Bismuth's proposal, with the approval of ultra-Orthodox parties.



Likud is also seeking a coalition that includes all Jewish political parties, from the far-right Otzma Yehudit to the Democrats.



The party has further demanded that legislation related to the judicial overhaul remain unchanged until a consensus is reached and that no state commission of inquiry be established into the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks.



More than half of the period granted to Eisenkot to form a government has already passed. He is now seeking to finalize a coalition within 10 days, whether through a minority government or a national unity arrangement.