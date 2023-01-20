Local, external efforts aim to resolve presidential vacuum

And in the context of finding common denominators was the meeting between the leader of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, in Clemenceau, with the political assistant to the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Hussein Khalil, and the official of the Liaison and Coordination Unit in Hezbollah, Wafiq Safa.



The presidential file was the main course of the meeting, which lasted about an hour. The parties also discussed the economic situation, and both considered that resolving the presidency would ease the situation.



In addition to Clemenceau's meeting, MP Wael Abu Faour visited Riyadh on behalf of Jumblatt, where he held a series of meetings with officials in the Kingdom.



LBCI learned that the visit was consultative before the next month's Paris meeting. The visit is directly related to the Kingdom's keenness to consult with its allies in Lebanon before the meeting, which will draw a political roadmap for Lebanon's exit from the crisis. Sources also confirmed during these meetings that The Kingdom stands by Lebanon to get out of its crises.