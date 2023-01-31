Mark Daou meets State Department, stresses accountability in Beirut port investigation

During the meeting, Daou raised a petition signed by expatriate groups calling for the protection of Judge Tarek Bitar and sanctioning anyone involved in stalling the investigation, including Judge Ghassan Oweidat.



In a joint appeal supporting Judge Bitar's investigation into the August 4 explosion, groups and organizations in Lebanon and Lebanese diaspora groups from all around the world urged governments of the European Union countries, Australia, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States to take necessary measures and impose sanctions to hold the perpetrators accountable, "several of whom have been relentlessly trying to obstruct justice and enjoy impunity despite the efforts of Judge Tarek Bitar to subpoena these suspects for questioning."



The global appeal for international action calls for accountability by the Lebanese Judges' Association, the Beirut Bar Association, and more than 40 Lebanese MPs, some of whom have been staging sit-ins inside Parliament in protest of the breakdown in Lebanon's rule of law and constitutional order.



The plead comes after the investigations have been facing obstructions by several political actors in Lebanon, attempting to intimidate and overthrow judge Tarek Bitar, including death threats, a travel ban, and counter-charges filed against him.



The General Prosecutor, Ghassan Oweidate, also tried to dismiss Judge Bitar, as he previously refused to appear when summoned for questioning in the same file, adding that Oweidat disregarded the independence of the judiciary and acted in violation of articles 356, 357, and 362 of the Code of Criminal Procedures in Lebanon, which does not allow the dismissal of the investigating judge, and which lets Judge Bitar summon any official for questioning without prior authorization.



"Other forms of obstruction that the investigation faced include officials not showing up when subpoenaed, judicial and administrative stalling tactics, as well as the use of violence by some political actors."



This resulted in a "breakdown of the rule of law," as families of the victims have yet to be given justice or closure while the suspects and other "Politically Exposed Persons" enjoy impunity.



"Our call for international sanctions is due to the Lebanese state's failure to comply with its international obligations as stipulated in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights & the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, which Lebanon is party to," the joint appeal reported.



The statement also called the international community to:



Impose immediate financial and travel sanctions against all those who are obstructing the investigation and access to justice in the Beirut Explosion, and whose corrupt behavior is undermining the rule of law. Several political and security officials, in addition to some members of the judiciary, publicly expressed their contempt of the investigation and/or refused to comply with the investigating judge's summons; (A non-exhaustive list* of names of those officials is found below)



Exert pressure on the Lebanese Authorities to ensure the safety of Judge Bitar and to cease all harassment and intimidation directed towards him;



Pressure the Lebanese Authorities to take all necessary measures to ensure that this crucial domestic investigation proceed without any political interference, in order to provide redress for violations of the right to life;



Request a United Nations Human Rights Council fact-finding mission to support the investigation.