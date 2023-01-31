Mark Daou meets State Department, stresses accountability in Beirut port investigation

News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-31 | 09:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Mark Daou meets State Department, stresses accountability in Beirut port investigation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Mark Daou meets State Department, stresses accountability in Beirut port investigation

Regarding the Lebanese parliamentary delegation's recent visit to Washington, D.C., Change MP Mark Daou participated in a meeting at the US State Department, which focused on the issue of sanctions, border control, and smuggling prevention.

During the meeting, Daou raised a petition signed by expatriate groups calling for the protection of Judge Tarek Bitar and sanctioning anyone involved in stalling the investigation, including Judge Ghassan Oweidat.  

In a joint appeal supporting Judge Bitar's investigation into the August 4 explosion, groups and organizations in Lebanon and Lebanese diaspora groups from all around the world urged governments of the European Union countries, Australia, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States to take necessary measures and impose sanctions to hold the perpetrators accountable, "several of whom have been relentlessly trying to obstruct justice and enjoy impunity despite the efforts of Judge Tarek Bitar to subpoena these suspects for questioning."  

The global appeal for international action calls for accountability by the Lebanese Judges' Association, the Beirut Bar Association, and more than 40 Lebanese MPs, some of whom have been staging sit-ins inside Parliament in protest of the breakdown in Lebanon's rule of law and constitutional order.  

The plead comes after the investigations have been facing obstructions by several political actors in Lebanon, attempting to intimidate and overthrow judge Tarek Bitar, including death threats, a travel ban, and counter-charges filed against him.   

The General Prosecutor, Ghassan Oweidate, also tried to dismiss Judge Bitar, as he previously refused to appear when summoned for questioning in the same file, adding that Oweidat disregarded the independence of the judiciary and acted in violation of articles 356, 357, and 362 of the Code of Criminal Procedures in Lebanon, which does not allow the dismissal of the investigating judge, and which lets Judge Bitar summon any official for questioning without prior authorization.  

"Other forms of obstruction that the investigation faced include officials not showing up when subpoenaed, judicial and administrative stalling tactics, as well as the use of violence by some political actors."  

This resulted in a "breakdown of the rule of law," as families of the victims have yet to be given justice or closure while the suspects and other "Politically Exposed Persons" enjoy impunity.   

"Our call for international sanctions is due to the Lebanese state's failure to comply with its international obligations as stipulated in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights & the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, which Lebanon is party to," the joint appeal reported.  

The statement also called the international community to:  

Impose immediate financial and travel sanctions against all those who are obstructing the investigation and access to justice in the Beirut Explosion, and whose corrupt behavior is undermining the rule of law. Several political and security officials, in addition to some members of the judiciary, publicly expressed their contempt of the investigation and/or refused to comply with the investigating judge's summons; (A non-exhaustive list* of names of those officials is found below)  

Exert pressure on the Lebanese Authorities to ensure the safety of Judge Bitar and to cease all harassment and intimidation directed towards him;  

Pressure the Lebanese Authorities to take all necessary measures to ensure that this crucial domestic investigation proceed without any political interference, in order to provide redress for violations of the right to life;  

Request a United Nations Human Rights Council fact-finding mission to support the investigation.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Tarek Bitar

Ghassan Oweidat

Beirut Port Explosion

Investigation

Probe

Washington

U.S. State Department

LBCI Next
IMF tells Lebanese delegation time is running out: LBCI sources
BDL takes action to restrain sharp rise in exchange rate
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-24

Tarek Bitar continues with probe, investigating new defendants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-24

US urges Lebanon to complete swift investigation into Beirut blast

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Judge Tarek Bitar resumes Beirut blast investigations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-17

Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:52

Jumblatt still adamant on his presidential initiative

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:10

Banking sector to shift to a 15,000 LBP exchange rate as of Wednesday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:54

Infighting over Beirut Port blast investigation continues

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:15

IMF tells Lebanese delegation time is running out: LBCI sources

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:50

Lebanese mountains witness peaceful scenes after recent snowfall

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:02

Is the US obstructing imports of Egyptian gas, Jordanian electricity?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:10

Banking sector to shift to a 15,000 LBP exchange rate as of Wednesday

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-20

Netflix series “The Recruit” displays the beauty of Beirut in a love letter

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app