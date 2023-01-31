News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
5
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
5
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Coverage of the 2022 Lebanese parliamentary elections.
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Mark Daou meets State Department, stresses accountability in Beirut port investigation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-31 | 09:46
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Mark Daou meets State Department, stresses accountability in Beirut port investigation
Regarding the Lebanese parliamentary delegation's recent visit to Washington, D.C., Change MP Mark Daou participated in a meeting at the US State Department, which focused on the issue of sanctions, border control, and smuggling prevention.
During the meeting, Daou raised a petition signed by expatriate groups calling for the protection of Judge Tarek Bitar and sanctioning anyone involved in stalling the investigation, including Judge Ghassan Oweidat.
In a joint appeal supporting Judge Bitar's investigation into the August 4 explosion, groups and organizations in Lebanon and Lebanese diaspora groups from all around the world urged governments of the European Union countries, Australia, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States to take necessary measures and impose sanctions to hold the perpetrators accountable, "several of whom have been relentlessly trying to obstruct justice and enjoy impunity despite the efforts of Judge Tarek Bitar to subpoena these suspects for questioning."
The global appeal for international action calls for accountability by the Lebanese Judges' Association, the Beirut Bar Association, and more than 40 Lebanese MPs, some of whom have been staging sit-ins inside Parliament in protest of the breakdown in Lebanon's rule of law and constitutional order.
The plead comes after the investigations have been facing obstructions by several political actors in Lebanon, attempting to intimidate and overthrow judge Tarek Bitar, including death threats, a travel ban, and counter-charges filed against him.
The General Prosecutor, Ghassan Oweidate, also tried to dismiss Judge Bitar, as he previously refused to appear when summoned for questioning in the same file, adding that Oweidat disregarded the independence of the judiciary and acted in violation of articles 356, 357, and 362 of the Code of Criminal Procedures in Lebanon, which does not allow the dismissal of the investigating judge, and which lets Judge Bitar summon any official for questioning without prior authorization.
"Other forms of obstruction that the investigation faced include officials not showing up when subpoenaed, judicial and administrative stalling tactics, as well as the use of violence by some political actors."
This resulted in a "breakdown of the rule of law," as families of the victims have yet to be given justice or closure while the suspects and other "Politically Exposed Persons" enjoy impunity.
"Our call for international sanctions is due to the Lebanese state's failure to comply with its international obligations as stipulated in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights & the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, which Lebanon is party to," the joint appeal reported.
The statement also called the international community to:
Impose immediate financial and travel sanctions against all those who are obstructing the investigation and access to justice in the Beirut Explosion, and whose corrupt behavior is undermining the rule of law. Several political and security officials, in addition to some members of the judiciary, publicly expressed their contempt of the investigation and/or refused to comply with the investigating judge's summons; (A non-exhaustive list* of names of those officials is found below)
Exert pressure on the Lebanese Authorities to ensure the safety of Judge Bitar and to cease all harassment and intimidation directed towards him;
Pressure the Lebanese Authorities to take all necessary measures to ensure that this crucial domestic investigation proceed without any political interference, in order to provide redress for violations of the right to life;
Request a United Nations Human Rights Council fact-finding mission to support the investigation.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Tarek Bitar
Ghassan Oweidat
Beirut Port Explosion
Investigation
Probe
Washington
U.S. State Department
Next
IMF tells Lebanese delegation time is running out: LBCI sources
BDL takes action to restrain sharp rise in exchange rate
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-24
Tarek Bitar continues with probe, investigating new defendants
Lebanon News
2023-01-24
Tarek Bitar continues with probe, investigating new defendants
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-24
US urges Lebanon to complete swift investigation into Beirut blast
Lebanon News
2023-01-24
US urges Lebanon to complete swift investigation into Beirut blast
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Judge Tarek Bitar resumes Beirut blast investigations
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Judge Tarek Bitar resumes Beirut blast investigations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-17
Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-17
Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:52
Jumblatt still adamant on his presidential initiative
News Bulletin Reports
11:52
Jumblatt still adamant on his presidential initiative
0
Lebanon Economy
10:10
Banking sector to shift to a 15,000 LBP exchange rate as of Wednesday
Lebanon Economy
10:10
Banking sector to shift to a 15,000 LBP exchange rate as of Wednesday
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:54
Infighting over Beirut Port blast investigation continues
News Bulletin Reports
07:54
Infighting over Beirut Port blast investigation continues
0
Lebanon Economy
05:15
IMF tells Lebanese delegation time is running out: LBCI sources
Lebanon Economy
05:15
IMF tells Lebanese delegation time is running out: LBCI sources
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:50
Lebanese mountains witness peaceful scenes after recent snowfall
Variety
10:50
Lebanese mountains witness peaceful scenes after recent snowfall
0
Press Highlights
05:02
Is the US obstructing imports of Egyptian gas, Jordanian electricity?
Press Highlights
05:02
Is the US obstructing imports of Egyptian gas, Jordanian electricity?
0
Lebanon Economy
10:10
Banking sector to shift to a 15,000 LBP exchange rate as of Wednesday
Lebanon Economy
10:10
Banking sector to shift to a 15,000 LBP exchange rate as of Wednesday
0
Variety
2022-12-20
Netflix series “The Recruit” displays the beauty of Beirut in a love letter
Variety
2022-12-20
Netflix series “The Recruit” displays the beauty of Beirut in a love letter
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
05:15
IMF tells Lebanese delegation time is running out: LBCI sources
Lebanon Economy
05:15
IMF tells Lebanese delegation time is running out: LBCI sources
2
Lebanon News
02:06
Organizations call for immediate international sanctions against those obstructing justice
Lebanon News
02:06
Organizations call for immediate international sanctions against those obstructing justice
3
Press Highlights
05:02
Is the US obstructing imports of Egyptian gas, Jordanian electricity?
Press Highlights
05:02
Is the US obstructing imports of Egyptian gas, Jordanian electricity?
4
Sports
11:52
Joao Cancelo leads transfers in Germany, Isco deal off
Sports
11:52
Joao Cancelo leads transfers in Germany, Isco deal off
5
Lebanon Economy
10:10
Banking sector to shift to a 15,000 LBP exchange rate as of Wednesday
Lebanon Economy
10:10
Banking sector to shift to a 15,000 LBP exchange rate as of Wednesday
6
News Bulletin Reports
07:54
Infighting over Beirut Port blast investigation continues
News Bulletin Reports
07:54
Infighting over Beirut Port blast investigation continues
7
Variety
08:23
"Hamra. No, Badaro," a new Lebanese achievement in Los Angeles
Variety
08:23
"Hamra. No, Badaro," a new Lebanese achievement in Los Angeles
8
Lebanon Economy
07:34
Cash is king in Lebanon as banks atrophy
Lebanon Economy
07:34
Cash is king in Lebanon as banks atrophy
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store