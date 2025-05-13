New US proposal offers hostage release, ceasefire, and post-war vision for Gaza

13-05-2025 | 12:56
New US proposal offers hostage release, ceasefire, and post-war vision for Gaza
2min
New US proposal offers hostage release, ceasefire, and post-war vision for Gaza

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi 

Three days remain for efforts to reach a hostage deal and the launch of Israel's "Gideon Chariots" operation in Gaza, as a new diplomatic initiative gains traction, centering on ending the war and redrawing the regional landscape.

The turning point came with the arrival of U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff in Tel Aviv, where he presented Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a comprehensive proposal aimed at achieving a lasting ceasefire, securing the release of all hostages, and outlining a post-war plan for Gaza.

According to Witkoff, the U.S. believes the proposal could push Hamas to show flexibility and agree to terms that would end the war. 

The plan sets a tight deadline, aligned with the conclusion of President Donald Trump's tour of the Middle East, which Washington and Tel Aviv are treating as a window for progress. If an agreement is not reached by then, a resumption of full-scale military operations in Gaza remains on the table.

Sources close to Netanyahu suggest the U.S. would not object to renewing fighting if negotiations fail. Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is among those demanding a clear American green light to resume hostilities before sending an Israeli delegation to the next round of talks in Doha.

However, other Israeli officials remain skeptical about Washington's willingness to support further escalation, especially amid signals from Trump favoring diplomacy and regional deals over renewed conflict.

That perception was reinforced by Witkoff's meeting with the families of Israeli hostages, including Edan Alexander, the US-Israeli soldier recently freed by Hamas as a goodwill gesture, during which the U.S. envoy pledged to intensify efforts toward a broad agreement.

Municipal race heats up in Lebanon's Bekaa and Baalbek-Hermel—An overview
US envoy in Israel, Trump's coming visit to Mideast: Tensions mount amid prisoner deal developments
