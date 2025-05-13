News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Crystal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
New US proposal offers hostage release, ceasefire, and post-war vision for Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
13-05-2025 | 12:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
New US proposal offers hostage release, ceasefire, and post-war vision for Gaza
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Three days remain for efforts to reach a hostage deal and the launch of Israel's "Gideon Chariots" operation in Gaza
, as a new diplomatic initiative gains traction
, centering on ending the war and redrawing the regional landscape.
The turning point came with the arrival of U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff in Tel Aviv, where he presented Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a comprehensive proposal aimed at achieving a lasting ceasefire, securing the release of all hostages, and outlining a post-war plan for Gaza.
According to Witkoff, the U.S. believes the proposal could push Hamas to show flexibility and agree to terms that would end the war.
The plan sets a tight deadline, aligned with the conclusion of President Donald Trump's tour of the Middle East, which Washington and Tel Aviv are treating as a window for progress. If an agreement is not reached by then, a resumption of full-scale military operations in Gaza remains on the table.
Sources close to Netanyahu suggest the U.S. would not object to renewing fighting if negotiations fail. Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is among those demanding a clear American green light to resume hostilities before sending an Israeli delegation to the next round of talks in Doha.
However, other Israeli officials remain skeptical about Washington's willingness to support further escalation, especially amid signals from Trump favoring diplomacy and regional deals over renewed conflict.
That perception was reinforced by Witkoff's meeting with the families of Israeli hostages, including Edan Alexander, the US-Israeli soldier recently freed by Hamas as a goodwill gesture, during which the U.S. envoy pledged to intensify efforts toward a broad agreement.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
Proposal
Hostage
Release
Ceasefire
War
Vision
Gaza
Next
Municipal race heats up in Lebanon's Bekaa and Baalbek-Hermel—An overview
US envoy in Israel, Trump's coming visit to Mideast: Tensions mount amid prisoner deal developments
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-14
Hamas says ready to release hostages in exchange for ceasefire and withdrawal from Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-14
Hamas says ready to release hostages in exchange for ceasefire and withdrawal from Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-14
Macron urges 'reform' of Palestinian Authority for post-war Gaza plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-14
Macron urges 'reform' of Palestinian Authority for post-war Gaza plan
0
World News
2025-03-12
Kremlin says waiting for US to inform it about Ukraine ceasefire proposal
World News
2025-03-12
Kremlin says waiting for US to inform it about Ukraine ceasefire proposal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-24
Israel divided: Rising tensions over Gaza war and hostage talks
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-24
Israel divided: Rising tensions over Gaza war and hostage talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Municipal race heats up in Lebanon's Bekaa and Baalbek-Hermel—An overview
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Municipal race heats up in Lebanon's Bekaa and Baalbek-Hermel—An overview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-12
US envoy in Israel, Trump's coming visit to Mideast: Tensions mount amid prisoner deal developments
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-12
US envoy in Israel, Trump's coming visit to Mideast: Tensions mount amid prisoner deal developments
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-12
Beirut's municipal race intensifies: Elections stir debate over power, tradition, and politics
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-12
Beirut's municipal race intensifies: Elections stir debate over power, tradition, and politics
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-12
Lebanon's gunfire culture: LBCI journalist among others wounded amid post-election celebrations
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-12
Lebanon's gunfire culture: LBCI journalist among others wounded amid post-election celebrations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
North Lebanon voter turnout reaches 21.7% by mid-afternoon, highest in Batroun
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
North Lebanon voter turnout reaches 21.7% by mid-afternoon, highest in Batroun
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-12
Israel eyes diplomatic shift in Lebanon border talks amid skepticism: Is normalization the endgame?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-12
Israel eyes diplomatic shift in Lebanon border talks amid skepticism: Is normalization the endgame?
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-20
Israeli strikes hit Arnoun in Nabatieh
Lebanon News
2025-04-20
Israeli strikes hit Arnoun in Nabatieh
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-31
US envoy Morgan Ortagus' upcoming visit prompts high-level talks in Lebanon on key issues — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-31
US envoy Morgan Ortagus' upcoming visit prompts high-level talks in Lebanon on key issues — the details
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:23
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem says new era under Lebanese President Joseph Aoun filled with 'hope'
Lebanon News
14:23
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem says new era under Lebanese President Joseph Aoun filled with 'hope'
2
Lebanon News
03:28
PM Salam conducts inspection tour at Beirut Airport, pledges improvements
Lebanon News
03:28
PM Salam conducts inspection tour at Beirut Airport, pledges improvements
3
Lebanon News
05:49
US State Department spokesman Sam Werberg to LBCI: US actively seeking best ways to support the Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
05:49
US State Department spokesman Sam Werberg to LBCI: US actively seeking best ways to support the Lebanese Army
4
Lebanon News
07:44
Israeli drone targets motorcycle in South Lebanon's Houla
Lebanon News
07:44
Israeli drone targets motorcycle in South Lebanon's Houla
5
Lebanon News
03:52
Bekaa electoral rundown: A look at uncontested wins ahead of municipal elections
Lebanon News
03:52
Bekaa electoral rundown: A look at uncontested wins ahead of municipal elections
6
Middle East News
03:34
Saudi Crown Prince welcomes US President Trump in Riyadh—Video
Middle East News
03:34
Saudi Crown Prince welcomes US President Trump in Riyadh—Video
7
Lebanon News
09:10
Lebanon appoints new head of Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
09:10
Lebanon appoints new head of Beirut Airport
8
Lebanon Economy
03:16
Lebanon's fuel prices fluctuate
Lebanon Economy
03:16
Lebanon's fuel prices fluctuate
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More