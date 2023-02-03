Will Lebanese banks go on strike?

News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-03 | 13:20
Will Lebanese banks go on strike?
1min
Will Lebanese banks go on strike?

The bank refused to let Pascal, a doctor who had deposited all his savings throughout his life, access them.

He then considered storming the bank because it was a way to recover a portion of people's money.

However, a judicial decision altered Pascal's opinion, as the Civil Cassation Court ruled to return the savings of two people in the original deposit currency, the US dollar.

This ruling gave Pascal and other depositors a glimmer of hope in the legal system to get their money back.

On another note, all Fransabank branches were shut down due to this decision.

According to the bank, the closure was done in order to amend the internal policies, whether for deposits or loans, in line with the ruling issued by the Court of Cassation to reject the check as a form of payment.

A movement followed the decision in front of the house of the General Manager of Fransabank, Nadim AL-Kassar.

In this context, the Association of Banks denied information about the association's tendency to announce a strike by banks next Monday.
 

