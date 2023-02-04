Wheat ship docked at Beirut Port has not matched specifications

News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-04 | 12:12
High views
Wheat ship docked at Beirut Port has not matched specifications
2min
Wheat ship docked at Beirut Port has not matched specifications

Two ships carrying roughly 11,000 tons of wheat imported from Ukraine docked in the Beirut Port last week but raised suspicion because they emitted a foul smell.

Separate samples of the two ships' cargo were sent right away to the Lebanese Agricultural Research Institute.

Thus, the tests on the sample taken from the first ship revealed that it contained insects, and the results did not meet the specifications.

On the other hand, the sample collected from the second ship was discovered to be moldy due to moisture, and as such, it did not meet health requirements.

Accordingly, the wheat shipped to Beirut is between three and five years old and is less expensive than the new wheat.

However, the Caretaker Agriculture Minister, Abbas Hajj Hassan, denied the issuance of the results of the second vessel. He also told LBCI that the cargo of the first one would be re-examined because it did not match the specifications.

In response to what is said about pressures being exerted to enter the shipment into the market, the minister explained that if the results show that safety conditions are not met, the load will not enter the Lebanese market.

Thus, there is no question that neither shipment complies with the specifications in any of the cases.

And because food security, as confirmed by all involved, is a red line, the wheat must not reach the citizen's plate.

Moreover, why are those concerned seeking to re-examine the wheat shipment that arrived in Lebanon?

The laws are clear: If the results show that a shipment did not comply with the requirements, it must be rejected right away and sent back to the exporting nation.
 

