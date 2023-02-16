Why not fully lift the banking secrecy?

News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-16 | 11:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Why not fully lift the banking secrecy?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Why not fully lift the banking secrecy?

Why not lift banking secrecy from all accounts by eliminating bank secrecy entirely?

Many banks asked this question in response to those who ask about banks' silence regarding lifting bank secrecy from accounts.

However, Judge Ghada Aoun demanded to see the activity of these accounts with retroactive effect since 2016.

Some banking sources said they were surprised Judge Aoun asked for accounts to be disclosed based on suspicion of money laundering to justify its request to lift banking secrecy.

But she was unaware that the judiciary's announcement of such a suspicion could result in correspondent banks ceasing their cooperation with the suspected bank and depriving the Lebanese of the possibility of opening credits for imports from abroad.

Furthermore, banking sources considered Judge Aoun's request for data dating back to 2016 was against the law, and it allows the stakeholders to file a lawsuit against the bank if the latter discloses their accounts.

The same sources also explained that the most dangerous thing is that the accusation of money laundering might be linked to the financial engineering conducted by Banque du Liban (BDL). This means that the suspicion revolves around money paid by BDL to banks, which places BDL on suspicion of money laundering. 

Moreover, this matter will accelerate the correspondent banks' decision to boycott the financial sector in Lebanon, including BDL.

These sources then called for the bank

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Lebanese

Banking

Sector

Bank

Banks

BDL

Banking Secrecy

Money

Money Laundering

Judge

Strike

LBCI Next
Here is why BDL buys USD from the market
The latest on the payments of the customs duty
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-15

Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Concerns grow as Lebanese banks go on strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-03

Will Lebanese banks go on strike?

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-26

Hawk AI, an anti-money laundering and fraud prevention platform for banks, raises $17M

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:41

Prices of goods in supermarkets will be in USD

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:52

Hezbollah, Amal stall presidential elections in a situation worse than 2014

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:50

Here is why BDL buys USD from the market

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-15

The latest on the payments of the customs duty

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
06:39

4.8 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-15

Lebanese pilot hailed for leading aid after Turkey-Syria earthquake

LBCI
Middle East
15:22

5.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Cyprus

LBCI
World
2023-02-06

Swiss to vote on preventing cashless society

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app