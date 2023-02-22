Latest on the dispute between banks, Judge Aoun

News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-22 | 10:48
High views
Latest on the dispute between banks, Judge Aoun
Latest on the dispute between banks, Judge Aoun

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati is trying to limit Judge Ghada Aoun in her pursuit of some banks.

In this context, he sent a letter to Caretaker Interior Minister Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati is trying to limit Judge Ghada Aoun in her pursuit of some banks.Bassam Mawlawi, emphasizing the impermissibility of Judge Aoun's pursuit of bank according to litigation lawsuits filed against her.

Mikati also asked Mawlawi to take the necessary measures within the framework of implementing the content of this letter, copies of which were sent to each of the Justice Minister, the Public Prosecution Office of Cassation, the Judicial Inspection, and the Directorate General State Security.

Accordingly, Interior Minister sent a letter to the Internal Security Forces and Lebanese General Security, asking not to implement any decision issued by Judge Aoun in any file in which it is proved that a request for prosecution or litigation against the state was submitted.

Furthermore, Mikati asked the Director General of State Security, Major General Tony Saliba, not to implement any of her decisions in the relevant files.

However, Judge Aoun responded to Mikati's letter with a tweet in French, which she directed to international references and the European Parliament, and in which she accused Mikati of interfering with the judiciary in a "blatant manner" to stop the investigations she is carrying out in the case of banks and money laundering.

Following the Bank of Beirut's data center was sealed with a red wax stamp and the Minister of Interior made a decision, Mikati's letter tackled the security aspect of the conflict between the banks and Judge Aoun. But there is still a problem with the allegations she makes.

Thus, Mikati stated that the banks would end their strike in 48 hours despite the bankers not having any evidence that the dispute with some judges might be resolved.

However, banking sources said the decision to end the strike is "in the hands of the banks solely" and cannot be made through statements but rather through decisions that rectify the judicial imbalance caused by Judge Aoun. 

The sources also mentioned that "any discussion outside this framework will not result in the strike being lifted."

The same sources further indicated that banks and lawyers informed Mikati, Justice Minister Henry Khoury, President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Judge Suhail Abboud, State Prosecutor, Judge Ghassan Oueidat, and the judicial inspection of the details of the judicial imbalance attributed to Judge Aoun, which may lead to the suspension of correspondent banks' dealings with Lebanese banks.
 

