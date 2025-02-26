Turkish pro-Kurd party expects major statement from jailed PKK leader

26-02-2025 | 12:46
Turkish pro-Kurd party expects major statement from jailed PKK leader
Turkish pro-Kurd party expects major statement from jailed PKK leader

Turkey's pro-Kurd DEM party said it was expecting a historic declaration Thursday from the jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Abdullah Ocalan.

"If everything goes smoothly... tomorrow, we expect Ocalan to make a historic declaration," the party said in a statement Wednesday.

AFP

World News

Turkey

Kurd Party

Statement

Jail

PKK Leader

