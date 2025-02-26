News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
10
o
Bekaa
2
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
11
o
South
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loobat Kadari
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
10
o
Bekaa
2
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
11
o
South
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turkish pro-Kurd party expects major statement from jailed PKK leader
World News
26-02-2025 | 12:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Turkish pro-Kurd party expects major statement from jailed PKK leader
Turkey's pro-Kurd DEM party said it was expecting a historic declaration Thursday from the jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Abdullah Ocalan.
"If everything goes smoothly... tomorrow, we expect Ocalan to make a historic declaration," the party said in a statement Wednesday.
AFP
World News
Turkey
Kurd Party
Statement
Jail
PKK Leader
Next
Mother of Palestinian boy killed in US says they were attacked for being Muslim
US envoy Witkoff may travel to Middle East Sunday: Axios
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
03:46
Turkey’s pro-Kurdish Party expects statement from jailed militant leader soon
Middle East News
03:46
Turkey’s pro-Kurdish Party expects statement from jailed militant leader soon
0
Middle East News
2025-02-04
Turkish pro-Kurdish party says jailed militant Ocalan will make "historic call"
Middle East News
2025-02-04
Turkish pro-Kurdish party says jailed militant Ocalan will make "historic call"
0
Middle East News
2025-01-05
Erdogan expects support from Syria in Turkey's battle with PKK
Middle East News
2025-01-05
Erdogan expects support from Syria in Turkey's battle with PKK
0
World News
2025-02-18
Turkish police detain 282 suspects in raids targeting PKK militants
World News
2025-02-18
Turkish police detain 282 suspects in raids targeting PKK militants
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:23
EU has been a 'boon' for United States, it fires back at Trump
World News
15:23
EU has been a 'boon' for United States, it fires back at Trump
0
World News
15:07
Trump orders termination of oil deal with Venezuela
World News
15:07
Trump orders termination of oil deal with Venezuela
0
World News
14:14
Zelensky insists on 'security guarantees' ahead of Washington visit
World News
14:14
Zelensky insists on 'security guarantees' ahead of Washington visit
0
World News
14:09
Trump says decision on a Gaza ceasefire should be up to Israel
World News
14:09
Trump says decision on a Gaza ceasefire should be up to Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Lebanese president to visit Saudi Arabia, expected to attend Arab Summit in Egypt
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Lebanese president to visit Saudi Arabia, expected to attend Arab Summit in Egypt
0
World News
2025-01-20
Zelensky congratulates Trump and hopes for 'just peace' in Ukraine
World News
2025-01-20
Zelensky congratulates Trump and hopes for 'just peace' in Ukraine
0
World News
2025-02-07
US CENTCOM chief visits Israel for talks on 'regional strategic situation': Military
World News
2025-02-07
US CENTCOM chief visits Israel for talks on 'regional strategic situation': Military
0
Lebanon News
06:48
From parliament, MP Osama Saad says he is granting confidence to the government
Lebanon News
06:48
From parliament, MP Osama Saad says he is granting confidence to the government
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:14
Strong Lebanon bloc withdraws from parliament session in protest over speech limitation to MP Gebran Bassil, source reveals
Lebanon News
06:14
Strong Lebanon bloc withdraws from parliament session in protest over speech limitation to MP Gebran Bassil, source reveals
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Unannounced buffer zone: Israel remains in seven positions in South Lebanon, establishes two buffer zones
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Unannounced buffer zone: Israel remains in seven positions in South Lebanon, establishes two buffer zones
3
Lebanon News
09:46
Lebanese Health Ministry reports one killed, another injured in Israel's strike on Hermel-Qasr road
Lebanon News
09:46
Lebanese Health Ministry reports one killed, another injured in Israel's strike on Hermel-Qasr road
4
Lebanon News
13:14
Parliament grants PM Nawaf Salam's government confidence
Lebanon News
13:14
Parliament grants PM Nawaf Salam's government confidence
5
Lebanon News
04:29
MP Kabalan Kabalan says 'Development and Liberation' bloc will support the government with a vote of confidence
Lebanon News
04:29
MP Kabalan Kabalan says 'Development and Liberation' bloc will support the government with a vote of confidence
6
Lebanon News
09:13
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in northern Hermel
Lebanon News
09:13
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in northern Hermel
7
Lebanon News
04:05
Lebanon's parliament opens session to debate ministerial statement
Lebanon News
04:05
Lebanon's parliament opens session to debate ministerial statement
8
Lebanon News
12:16
MP Samy Gemayel grants confidence to government during evening parliamentary session
Lebanon News
12:16
MP Samy Gemayel grants confidence to government during evening parliamentary session
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More