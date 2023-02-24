News
Fate of General Ibrahim hangs in the balance
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-24 | 09:37
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Fate of General Ibrahim hangs in the balance
Lebanon's General Security chief, Major General Abbas Ibrahim, is just five days away from reaching the legal retirement age of 64. However, there is still no clear indication of what his future holds. Despite rumors to the contrary, observers following the matter from multiple angles confirm that efforts to find a solution have not stopped and are ongoing.
The five-member committee tasked with the matter has held numerous meetings but has yet to reach a conclusive decision. The committee has determined that the Cabinet has no authority to make such a decision, and only the Parliament has the power to pass a law amending the retirement age. This is because Ibrahim is a civilian employee heading a security agency, and any decision to extend his tenure would have to come from the Interior Minister. The delay is due to the fact that the legal framework for such a decision must be foolproof and not subject to legal challenges.
According to sources close to the issue, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has not yet given up on the possibility of extending Ibrahim's tenure. His aim is to find a legal solution that can withstand any potential legal challenge.
The decision on Ibrahim's future is expected to be made next Tuesday, March 2nd. Until then, the fate of Lebanon's top security official remains uncertain. Any legal infraction would inevitably result in the closure of the matter.
In conclusion, the fate of General Ibrahim remains uncertain as his retirement deadline approaches. While efforts to find a solution are ongoing, any decision must be legally sound and withstand potential legal challenges. The eyes of the nation will be on next Tuesday's decision, which will determine the future of Lebanon's top security official.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Abbas Ibrahim
Lebanon
General Security
Chief
Balance
Solution
Future
Najib Mikati
