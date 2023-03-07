Political divide in Lebanon spurs discussion of federalism

Although reconsidering the Lebanese formula to establish a federal system is renewed with every political crisis, this time it has gained more attention due to the great conflict between the Lebanese components that has taken everything to the abyss.



But have the Lebanese been living in a delusion of "finality of identity and existence" and have just awakened today?



The federal system is applied in at least 25 countries and is considered one of the most sophisticated constitutional systems in the world, organizing social differences in their diversity. So, has federalism become a salvation for Lebanon and the Lebanese?



When this discussion is raised "without gloves" in Lebanon, opponents of the project stir up.



However, in Lebanon, there is a state facing a statelet: a state that imposes its laws, administrative, financial, and security system on regions and groups, and a statelet that prevents the state from penetrating its places, holding onto everything, obstructing, controlling, and “living on the back of the state.”



How long will the statelet continue to dominate the state and undermine it in a system that has proven its sterility, as many have admitted? The discussion on federalism has become more pressing as Lebanon grapples with a political crisis that threatens to push it to the brink.