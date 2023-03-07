News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Army Commander Aoun delivers presidential-style speech amid political turmoil
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-07 | 09:59
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Army Commander Aoun delivers presidential-style speech amid political turmoil
Army Commander General Joseph Aoun delivered a speech on Monday during his visit to the Bekaa Valley, which resembled a presidential address in both timing and style, as well as content.
In terms of timing, the Army Commander sent his political messages in all directions on the same day that Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah announced the nomination of Marada Movement leader Sleiman Frangieh for the presidency. This raises the question: could General Aoun not have said what he said on Monday at any other time?
In terms of style, the Army Commander spoke with great confidence, as if he wanted to address the international community by stating that the military institution will remain the only cohesive institution despite all the collapse happening in Lebanon.
As for the content, it can be said that this is the first time that the Army Commander has responded, without mentioning names, to all his critics in politics, led by the leader of the Free Patriotic Movement MP Gebran Bassil.
Al-Akhbar newspaper, which is close to the Hezbollah-Amal duo and which opened fire on the Army Commander on February 20, titling its article "The Commander Sells Weapons," added that candidate Joseph Aoun turned the army into a non-governmental organization funded by foreign entities, sold weapons for free, and made contracts that circumvented the laws.
General Aoun indirectly responded to these allegations by stating that he would be ready to violate the laws to protect the institution.
The Army Commander threw his political grenades in all directions, internally and externally. Has he opened his own presidential battle?
News Bulletin Reports
Joseph Aoun
Gebran Bassil
Sleiman Frangieh
Lebanon
Army
Marada
Movement
Leader
Next
Lebanon has restored UN voting rights after paying missed contributions
Saudi Ambassador's tweet on Lebanese presidential elections raises political questions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-13
Lebanon army shoots at Israeli drone
Lebanon News
2023-01-13
Lebanon army shoots at Israeli drone
0
Press Highlights
2023-01-03
Army Commander Joseph Aoun could become president: Former diplomat Schenker
Press Highlights
2023-01-03
Army Commander Joseph Aoun could become president: Former diplomat Schenker
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
Lebanon News
09:36
Lebanon's MoFA condemns recent Israeli attack on Aleppo airport
Lebanon News
09:36
Lebanon's MoFA condemns recent Israeli attack on Aleppo airport
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
38 countries call for impartial investigation into Beirut Blast at UN Human Rights Council
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
38 countries call for impartial investigation into Beirut Blast at UN Human Rights Council
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:17
Government meets with Basketball Federation to discuss naturalization of Omari Spellman
News Bulletin Reports
10:17
Government meets with Basketball Federation to discuss naturalization of Omari Spellman
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:31
Political divide in Lebanon spurs discussion of federalism
News Bulletin Reports
09:31
Political divide in Lebanon spurs discussion of federalism
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:28
Lebanon's mismanagement of internal and external grants since 1993
News Bulletin Reports
09:28
Lebanon's mismanagement of internal and external grants since 1993
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-16
Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury
Variety
2023-01-16
Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-05
Teachers strike continues: Uncertainty surrounds students’ return to school
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-05
Teachers strike continues: Uncertainty surrounds students’ return to school
0
Middle East
2023-02-06
Turkey oil pipelines undamaged, flows continue after quake
Middle East
2023-02-06
Turkey oil pipelines undamaged, flows continue after quake
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-03
80,000 Lebanese immigrated to the Gulf between 2020 and 2022
Lebanon News
2023-03-03
80,000 Lebanese immigrated to the Gulf between 2020 and 2022
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Breaking Headlines
05:11
LBCI News in English is now on Instagram
Breaking Headlines
05:11
LBCI News in English is now on Instagram
2
Lebanon News
09:36
Lebanon's MoFA condemns recent Israeli attack on Aleppo airport
Lebanon News
09:36
Lebanon's MoFA condemns recent Israeli attack on Aleppo airport
3
World
07:51
Kyiv vows to send more troops into Bakhmut, seeing chance to break Russian force
World
07:51
Kyiv vows to send more troops into Bakhmut, seeing chance to break Russian force
4
Lebanon Economy
06:49
Lebanon's customs dollars threatens car import sector: report
Lebanon Economy
06:49
Lebanon's customs dollars threatens car import sector: report
5
Variety
05:00
Lebanon set to open natural reserves for free on the weekend
Variety
05:00
Lebanon set to open natural reserves for free on the weekend
6
Press Highlights
01:24
Lebanese judiciary to interrogate Salameh mid-March
Press Highlights
01:24
Lebanese judiciary to interrogate Salameh mid-March
7
News Bulletin Reports
09:31
Political divide in Lebanon spurs discussion of federalism
News Bulletin Reports
09:31
Political divide in Lebanon spurs discussion of federalism
8
Middle East
03:56
Israeli strike damages Aleppo airport
Middle East
03:56
Israeli strike damages Aleppo airport
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store