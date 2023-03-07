Lebanese presidential race enters new phase with open confrontation

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-07 | 12:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese presidential race enters new phase with open confrontation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese presidential race enters new phase with open confrontation

The Lebanese presidential election process has entered a new phase of open confrontation after the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, announced his support for the candidacy of Sleiman Frangieh. This was expected after the Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, had already made his position.

However, the official announcement of Frangieh's candidacy by Nasrallah was met with the following statement by sources within the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM): "As if nothing has happened."

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Forces (LF) party accused Nasrallah of acting against the interests of Lebanon and keeping the country within the failed equation of isolation and collapse.
 
The Kataeb party was not surprised by Nasrallah's announcement and sources declared that they will do everything possible to prevent a March 8 candidate from reaching the presidency, even if it leads to a parliamentary stalemate.

Simultaneously, the Democratic Gathering sources chose not to comment on Nasrallah's statement and Frangieh's candidacy.

However, MP Waddah Sadek tweeted that the official announcement of Frangieh's candidacy was the beginning of serious work to elect a president, as there is now political, legislative, and electoral balance. He added that the solution may be closer than we think.

On the other hand, the Deputy Paula Yacoubian, on the behalf of Change bloc, declared that they would not vote for Frangieh as president.

The National Moderation Bloc, through the words of MP Ahmed Al-Khayr, considered that any presidential candidate who can secure the quorum of 86 votes needs two fundamental guarantees: Internal cover and Arab cover from Saudi Arabia and the international community. He then stressed to LBCI that they would be partners in a scenario to elect a president with 65 votes.

With Frangieh's official entry into the race for the presidency, the election process has entered a new phase. And the battle is now about getting Frangieh to the Presidential Palace in Baabda.

However, the presidential election is a key factor in Lebanon's political stability, which has been suffering from a protracted political and economic crisis, and a failure to elect a president would only exacerbate the situation.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Lebanese

Election

President

Presidential

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Lebanon has restored UN voting rights after paying missed contributions
Saudi Ambassador's tweet on Lebanese presidential elections raises political questions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06

Saudi Ambassador's tweet on Lebanese presidential elections raises political questions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-16

Hezbollah, Amal stall presidential elections in a situation worse than 2014

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-02

Hezbollah delegation visits Rai, stresses need to hasten presidential election

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:12

Lebanese presidential file in focus as diplomatic efforts intensify

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:52

38 countries call for impartial investigation into Beirut Blast at UN Human Rights Council

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:17

Government meets with Basketball Federation to discuss naturalization of Omari Spellman

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:59

Army Commander Aoun delivers presidential-style speech amid political turmoil

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:31

Political divide in Lebanon spurs discussion of federalism

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-16

US delivers three brand-new Huey II helicopters worth $24 mln to LAF

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-06

Lebanese expat becomes world’s 2nd best hotel receptionist

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Variety
08:55

Salesforce to add ChatGPT to Slack as part of OpenAI partnership

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app