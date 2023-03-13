French Judge Aude Buresi arrives in Beirut for investigation into Governor Salameh

French judge Aude Buresi is expected to arrive in Beirut on Monday as part of the European investigation into Lebanese Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh.



She is scheduled to hear from Salameh on Wednesday, March 15th, in the presence of Beirut's First Investigative Judge, Charbel Abou Samra, who will preside over the session and ask the questions.



It is unclear whether other European judges from Germany and Belgium will participate in the investigation.



Abou Samra had previously postponed a session with Salameh, initially scheduled for the same day, to a later date, after the completion of European requests for information that will take place from March 13th to 18th.