Lebanese Army thwarts ISIS plot, arrests two Brothers linked to the group

After the Dawn of the Outskirts battle in 2017, which defeated ISIS and Al-Nusra fighters in the outskirts of Arsal, Ras Baalbek, and Al-Qaa, the influence of these terrorist organizations diminished within Lebanon. However, their activities have not entirely ceased, particularly within Palestinian camps and those belonging to Syrian refugees.



In a recent development, the Lebanese Army's Intelligence Directorate carried out a preemptive operation in one of the Palestinian camps in Tyre, Lebanon. On March 3, 2023, the operation led to the arrest of two Palestinian brothers with Syrian nationality, proven to be in contact with an ISIS leader in Syria's Daraa.



Following months of security monitoring, information obtained by the Intelligence Directorate indicated that the brothers, Abdul Rahman and Mustafa Khalil, were linked to a terrorist cadre in the ISIS organization known as Abu Hafs. This prompted a lure operation resulting in their arrest.



Investigations conducted by the Intelligence Directorate confirmed that the Khalil brothers had been browsing jihadist websites and publications related to ISIS on social media for the past two years. They later progressed to communicating with a cadre of the organization in Daraa, Syria.



The ISIS leader provided the Khalil brothers with religious and jihadist teachings, and upon completing the ideological preparation stage, introduced them to another leader in the organization known as Al-Battar. They began communicating with him through the Telegram app and pledged allegiance to him. Subsequently, they were asked to prepare for the operational activity stage and execute tasks in Lebanon or mentally prepare themselves to enter Syria and join one of the organization's centers in Daraa for further military training.



The Khalil brothers attempted to join a Palestinian organization in southern Lebanon with the intention of using it as a cover to enter Syria. However, their arrest thwarted their plans.