A new dawn: Middle East overcomes political and military tensions

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-22 | 10:18
A new dawn: Middle East overcomes political and military tensions
A new dawn: Middle East overcomes political and military tensions

In 2023, the beginning of the year brought the possibility of reconciliation and resolution of problems in the Middle East. What was once considered a remote possibility has become a reality as many political and military fronts have calmed down and shifted.

Politically, the most significant development in the region is the potential reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran, with Chinese mediation. While there have been talks and leaks about meetings between the two countries in Iraq, the final agreement, brokered by the Chinese, came as a surprise. This was preceded by a military ceasefire in Yemen between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis.

The peace train continued further, continuing its journey toward Egypt and Turkey. 

An earthquake in Turkey led the Egyptian Foreign Minister to visit Turkey to offer support. This visit was followed by a first-time meeting in 11 years between the Turkish and Egyptian foreign ministers in Cairo in mid-March.

Meetings between Turkey and Egypt also spilled over into Iraq. After diplomatic tension between the two countries in the summer of 2022, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani visited Turkey for the first time since taking office in 2022.

Finally, and certainly not the last, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was warmly welcomed in Abu Dhabi by the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. 

Intelligence-level meetings between Saudi Arabia and Syria have also taken place. Could the next reconciliation between the leaders of these two countries take place on the sidelines of the Arab League summit being prepared for?

Only time will tell, but the possibility of stability and resolution in the Middle East is more likely than ever before.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East

Overcomes

Political

Military

Tensions

Shift

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Chinese

Mediation

Syria

Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app