South Africa's Ramaphosa sworn in for second full term as president

World News
2024-06-19 | 06:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
South Africa&#39;s Ramaphosa sworn in for second full term as president
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
South Africa's Ramaphosa sworn in for second full term as president

South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa was sworn in for a second full term as president at a ceremony in Pretoria on Wednesday after his weakened African National Congress (ANC) struck a government coalition deal.

"I Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa swear that I will be faithful to the Republic of South Africa, and will obey, observe, uphold, and maintain the Constitution and all other laws of the Republic," the 71-year-old said as he took the oath of office before Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

AFP

World News

South Africa

President

Term

African National Congress

LBCI Next
Landslides kill nine in refugee camps in Bangladesh
Kim says Russia mutual assistance deal 'defensive' in nature
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-17

Party of former South African President Zuma announces joining opposition in parliament

LBCI
World News
2024-06-15

Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected as South Africa's president

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-19

Precise location of President Raisi's helicopter determined, reports IRGC

LBCI
World News
2024-05-07

Vladimir Putin sworn in as president for a fifth term

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:58

UK police: Two held after Stonehenge sprayed with orange substance

LBCI
World News
08:41

Putin states: Russia, N. Korea fighting 'US hegemony'

LBCI
Middle East News
08:20

Diplomat says 68 Indian pilgrims among hajj dead

LBCI
World News
07:55

UK migrant boat crossings hit 19-month high

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-13

Spanish PM: Spanish patriot missile batteries will remain in Turkey

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:33

Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,396

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-12

Hezbollah mourns leader: Abou Talib's journey from confronting Israel to the Bosnian War

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Mikati and US Envoy Hochstein discuss path to peace amid tensions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:17

Israeli military approves operational plans to launch an attack in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
12:36

Israel minister threatens Hezbollah with destruction in 'total war'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Extensive reconnaissance: Hezbollah drone penetrates deep into Israeli territory

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Israeli raid targets villa in Borgholiyeh, ambulance teams dispatched

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

US Envoy Hochstein's mission: Will tensions between Lebanon and Israel de-escalate?

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

German law behind cancellation of Riad Salameh's arrest warrant, clarifies Judge Iskandar

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:10

Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More