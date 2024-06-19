South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa was sworn in for a second full term as president at a ceremony in Pretoria on Wednesday after his weakened African National Congress (ANC) struck a government coalition deal.



"I Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa swear that I will be faithful to the Republic of South Africa, and will obey, observe, uphold, and maintain the Constitution and all other laws of the Republic," the 71-year-old said as he took the oath of office before Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.



AFP