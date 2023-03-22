MPs demand answers on currency exchange rate crisis, fund transfers

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-22 | 13:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MPs demand answers on currency exchange rate crisis, fund transfers
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
MPs demand answers on currency exchange rate crisis, fund transfers

Lebanese MPs have turned a joint committee session into a 'government accountability meeting' to discuss the out-of-control currency exchange rate in an attempt to avoid appearing out of touch with the country's economic crisis.

All political parties attended through their respective deputies in the General Assembly hall in the parliament, asking questions that all citizens have been asking: Who sets the exchange rate? Why are banks closing and citing strikes? How to explain the central bank's circulars? And who controls the currency printing? However, none of the attendees had any satisfactory answers.

In this context and according to statements made by Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab, many powerful officials are still operating in the country and transferring funds outside of Lebanon, even during the economic crisis.

Bou Saab also said these people could be businessmen or individuals with ties to banks and their boards of directors, and some may even include judges or security officials.

Despite the gravity of the situation, neither the caretaker Prime Minister nor the Governor of the Central Bank attended in person to address the issue, which many MPs objected to, with only their representatives being sent.

Advisor to Caretaker PM, Nicolas Nahas, clarified that "the Central Bank issues circulars and its council approves them. 

Additionally, he mentioned that the latter has absolute independence in this matter, especially in issues related to state financing.

"Of course, there is coordination, but I do not think the council coordinates all of its circulars with the government," Nahas stated. 

Thus, the session ended quietly with no answers to the citizens' questions, only interrupted by some shouting from the protesters outside the parliament and the smell of tear gas that breached the parliament's lobby.

The Lebanese situation is dire, and the lack of coordinated action to combat money smuggling has only added to the economic woes faced by the country. Lebanon's future remains uncertain until concrete measures are taken to address this problem.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

MP

Lebanon

Lebanese

Parliament

Parliamentary

Currency

Exchange Rate

Crisis

Fund

Transactions

LBCI Next
A new dawn: Middle East overcomes political and military tensions
Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-14

Lebanon’s exchange rate soars to 100,000 LBP to the dollar, currency loses 98.5% of pre-crisis value

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-20

Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-20

Lebanese MP criticizes France's approach to Lebanon and calls for serious political intervention

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-16

Lebanon’s empty schools bode long-term damage from crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:34

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasizes focus on internal issues in presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:22

Lebanon's fuel sector in turmoil as exchange rate fluctuations persist

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:28

Lebanon reaffirms commitment to border demarcation with Cyprus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:26

Europe's political landscape shifts as populist right gains ground

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2022-12-29

World ‘greatest player of all time’ king Pelé has died

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

A new dawn: Middle East overcomes political and military tensions

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-17

SVB Financial files for Ch. 11 bankruptcy protection, says it has $2.2B in liquidity

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-20

Netflix series “The Recruit” displays the beauty of Beirut in a love letter

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Within 30 years, Lebanon will face deep climate change effects, here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Retired military personnel protest near Grand Serail, clash with security forces

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:35

Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option

LBCI
Middle East
04:17

Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

A new dawn: Middle East overcomes political and military tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:26

Europe's political landscape shifts as populist right gains ground

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:45

Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:35

Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon, urges for election of president

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app