Lebanese citizens face dollar dilemma at gas stations

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28 | 10:12
High views
Lebanese citizens face dollar dilemma at gas stations
2min
Lebanese citizens face dollar dilemma at gas stations

Lebanese citizens now face a new dilemma when refueling their vehicles at gas stations. On Tuesday, each gas station installed two pumps for gasoline, one priced in Lebanese Lira and the other in dollars. 

So, the citizen must choose to either pay in Lebanese Lira at the rate issued by the Ministry of Energy daily or pay in dollars. If they choose to pay in dollars, they must pay directly in cash rather than in Lebanese Lira at a specific exchange rate, unlike at the supermarket.

The price in dollars will be calculated as follows:

The fuel price, according to the official rate, is LBP 1,949,000 in the last pricing/ divided by the exchange rate adopted by the Ministry in the latest pricing, which is LBP 107,500. The fuel price becomes $18,13.

Many gas stations started applying this mechanism on Tuesday after the gathering of oil importing companies, fuel distributors unions, and gas station owners who informed the Interior Energy and Economy ministries of their decision through an official letter. 

On the first day of the new pricing system, citizens were divided between those who supported the decision and paid in dollars, those who opposed it, and those who did not understand the new system and were confused.

Some citizens believed this new pricing system was illegal, and gas stations could not force them to pay in dollars, even if the pricing was on a separate pump. Gas station owners confirm that paying in dollars is not mandatory, and citizens can choose between the Lira or dollar pump. 

However, if the exchange rate changes quickly again, they will turn off the Lira pump and only accept dollars.
 
In this case, some citizens questioned what they would do if they could not pay in dollars. To answer this question, every gas station will have exchangers or employees from which people can exchange money.

