Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir-Abdollahian's second visit to Lebanon in three months has caught the attention of many.



During this trip, Abdollahian met with a group of Lebanese MPs at the Iranian Embassy to hear their opinions and comments. However, his main meeting was, of course, with the leader of Hezbollah.



In this context, sources told LBCI that Abdollahian's meeting with Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah touched upon three key points.



First, Abdollahian tackled with Nasrallah the Saudi-Iranian agreement, particularly regarding Iran's repositioning in Syria and how this will impact Lebanon positively, according to the Iranian side.



Second, they discussed the upcoming quadrilateral agreement involving Iran, Syria, Russia, and Turkey, and its implications for Syria's relationship with its surroundings, particularly Turkey, and Iran's stance on the matter.



Lastly, the discussion turned to the Lebanese presidential election and the need to elect a president as soon as possible. The Iranian minister reiterated his country's position that the presidential vacuum harms everyone, but this time, the Iranian side emphasized the need to choose the appropriate timing for the election to activate and strengthen the process. According to the Iranian Foreign Minister, it should be next month.



During his first visit after the Saudi-Iranian agreement, the Iranian Foreign Minister tried to say that Iran had become a competitor and even a fundamental partner in the Lebanese arena, just like Saudi Arabia, the United States, France, and others.



However, the goal is not to interfere in Lebanon's internal affairs but to affirm that Iran stands by Lebanon and is ready to assist in any matter.