Iran affirms support for Lebanon during Foreign Minister's visit

News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-28 | 12:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Iran affirms support for Lebanon during Foreign Minister&#39;s visit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Iran affirms support for Lebanon during Foreign Minister's visit

Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir-Abdollahian's second visit to Lebanon in three months has caught the attention of many.

During this trip, Abdollahian met with a group of Lebanese MPs at the Iranian Embassy to hear their opinions and comments. However, his main meeting was, of course, with the leader of Hezbollah.

In this context, sources told LBCI that Abdollahian's meeting with Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah touched upon three key points.

First, Abdollahian tackled with Nasrallah the Saudi-Iranian agreement, particularly regarding Iran's repositioning in Syria and how this will impact Lebanon positively, according to the Iranian side.

Second, they discussed the upcoming quadrilateral agreement involving Iran, Syria, Russia, and Turkey, and its implications for Syria's relationship with its surroundings, particularly Turkey, and Iran's stance on the matter.

Lastly, the discussion turned to the Lebanese presidential election and the need to elect a president as soon as possible. The Iranian minister reiterated his country's position that the presidential vacuum harms everyone, but this time, the Iranian side emphasized the need to choose the appropriate timing for the election to activate and strengthen the process. According to the Iranian Foreign Minister, it should be next month.

During his first visit after the Saudi-Iranian agreement, the Iranian Foreign Minister tried to say that Iran had become a competitor and even a fundamental partner in the Lebanese arena, just like Saudi Arabia, the United States, France, and others.

However, the goal is not to interfere in Lebanon's internal affairs but to affirm that Iran stands by Lebanon and is ready to assist in any matter.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East

Iran

Iranian

Lebanese

Lebanon

Foreign Minister

Visit

LBCI Next
EDL caught in a currency conundrum: The vicious cycle of losses and exchange rates
The factors behind Lebanese exchange rate stability
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
11:42

Iranian-Saudi dialogue has positive effects on the region, Lebanon: Abdollahian

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-27

Lebanese politicians absent from Iranian embassy meeting

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-17

Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-30

Evaluating the impact of the Saudi-Iranian agreement on the Lebanese presidential election

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:30

Amnesty International urges Lebanon to halt forced deportation of Syrian refugees

LBCI
Variety
08:41

Producing millions of bottles yearly, Lebanese wine becomes Lebanon's ambassador around the world

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:26

Fueling corruption: How gas stations profit by manipulating exchange rates

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:57

EDL caught in a currency conundrum: The vicious cycle of losses and exchange rates

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-21

Italy faces new drought alert as Venice canals run dry

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-12

Three Lebanese female singers among 2022's most listened artists in the world

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-24

Woodoo is creating decarbonized wood-based materials

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-27

Intuit’s shift

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports
02:03

Qatar announced as host of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:54

Attempts are underway to appoint a successor to Riad Salameh: report

LBCI
Variety
08:41

Producing millions of bottles yearly, Lebanese wine becomes Lebanon's ambassador around the world

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:57

EDL caught in a currency conundrum: The vicious cycle of losses and exchange rates

LBCI
Middle East
01:37

Iran navy seizes tanker near Oman that was on way to Houston

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:26

Fueling corruption: How gas stations profit by manipulating exchange rates

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Hezbollah chief Nasrallah meets with Iranian FM Abdollahian

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Information Minister, UNESCO announces modern media law progress in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app