Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure

News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-18 | 10:57
High views
In an exclusive interview with Al Hadath, Riad Salameh, the Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, stated that the country had been predicted to collapse after months of crisis. However, he stressed that it would not fall under his watch.

Addressing the report from the World Bank about the Sayrafa platform, Salameh described it as "stupid". He asserted that deposits could return to their owners as is, far removed from populism. He vowed not to allow the bankruptcy of the banks and said that the Central Bank governor was being targeted because of fears of targeting politicians.

He mentioned that his deputy at the Central Bank would assume his position after his term ends and he confirmed he would not remain in his position after his term concludes.

In light of the allegations and investigations, he advised the judiciary to start with politicians and not with the Central Bank governor. He assured that if any judgment is issued against him, he would step aside.

Salameh also addressed the Al-Qard Al-Hasan, an entity affiliated with Hezbollah, stating that it is not licensed by the Central Bank of Lebanon. He urged authorities who allowed this unlicensed operation to be held accountable.

While he referred to the legal process as unjust, he professed his preparedness to face it. He confirmed his readiness to attend any investigative session notified to him properly.

In response to the recent uproar around French investigations, Salameh dismissed them as baseless. He added that they had asked the French judge to notify them properly, a request which was declined.

The governor reassured that the Central Bank would intervene and would not allow further exchange rate fluctuations. Investigations by the International Monetary Fund, he added, show no falsification in the budgets of the Central Bank of Lebanon.

Finally, he mentioned that the notification by the French judge was not according to the proper procedures of the agreement between Lebanon and France. In closing, Salameh indicated the Central Bank's readiness to purchase all local currency in the market.

