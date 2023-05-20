The Interpol saga: Governor's red notice, legal battles, and leadership dilemma

News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-20 | 09:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
The Interpol saga: Governor&#39;s red notice, legal battles, and leadership dilemma
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
The Interpol saga: Governor's red notice, legal battles, and leadership dilemma

fficially, the name of the Governor of the Central Bank, Riad Salameh, was circulated on the Interpol website as wanted by the French judiciary. 

When the memorandum was circulated via the red notice, Salameh announced that he would appeal the decision. 

His legal representatives in France are in the process of filing an appeal against the notice. 

The appeal will be based on the violation committed by the French judge, Aude Buresi, by issuing the notice before officially notifying Salameh, whether directly or by affixing it. 

Did Buresi have any other option?

According to the head of the Justicia Foundation, Paul Morcos, Buresi had two options: either to repeat the invitation to the hearing session or to proceed with strictness, as she did, relying on the French Code of Criminal Procedure, which allows her to issue an arrest warrant if the wanted person resides outside the country and if the crime requires imprisonment or more serious punishment.

Does merely appealing the notice suspend its execution?

Suspending the execution of the notice requires a decision from the court in France that is considering the appeal. 
So far, the Governor has openly declared that he will not step down, and his First Deputy, Wassim Mansouri, refuses to assume his duties. 

If the government decides to dismiss Salameh, who will take his place?

Article 25 of the Monetary and Credit Law is clear: in case of vacancy, such as dismissal or resignation, only the First Deputy assumes the responsibilities of the Governor, not the Second Deputy or the Central Council. 

The final solution would be the appointment of a new Governor. Otherwise, it would result in complete vacancy, according to the legal text, not politics.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Interpol

BDL

Salameh

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Prescription plight: Soaring prices, illicit trade, and unapproved medications in Lebanon
American Task Force for Lebanon renews commitment to serving country
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-19

Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15

Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Lebanon grapples with the challenge of replacing Banque du Liban's Governor: Riad Salameh's fate uncertain

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-19

French prosecutor confirms arrest warrant for Lebanon central bank's Salameh

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:35

Prescription plight: Soaring prices, illicit trade, and unapproved medications in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
15:54

American Task Force for Lebanon renews commitment to serving country

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

A decade later: President Assad's presence marks a turning point at Arab League Summit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Uniting Arab nations: Insights from the Arab League Summit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-20

Huawei launches in-house software system after being cut off from US services

LBCI
World
2023-05-18

UK government spent 162 million pounds on Queen Elizabeth's funeral

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-20

Watch SpaceX try to launch Starship to orbit for the first time… again

LBCI
World
2023-05-01

Latest on the Ukraine war: Pope says Vatican involved in peace mission

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:32

The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Lebanon grapples with the challenge of replacing Banque du Liban's Governor: Riad Salameh's fate uncertain

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

Political pressure and legal battles: The future of Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Naufal Daou to LBCI: The Jeddah summit moved us from the 20th century to the 21st century

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Prime Minister Mikati stresses the importance of reconnecting Lebanon with the Arab world

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Batarfi to LBCI: We cannot directly interfere in Lebanon, its people have to solve their problems

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:08

Mufti Derian says Arab solidarity with Lebanon stimulates the election of a president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

A decade later: President Assad's presence marks a turning point at Arab League Summit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More