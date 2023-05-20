News
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
The Interpol saga: Governor's red notice, legal battles, and leadership dilemma
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-20 | 09:10
The Interpol saga: Governor's red notice, legal battles, and leadership dilemma
fficially, the name of the Governor of the Central Bank, Riad Salameh, was circulated on the Interpol website as wanted by the French judiciary.
When the memorandum was circulated via the red notice, Salameh announced that he would appeal the decision.
His legal representatives in France are in the process of filing an appeal against the notice.
The appeal will be based on the violation committed by the French judge, Aude Buresi, by issuing the notice before officially notifying Salameh, whether directly or by affixing it.
Did Buresi have any other option?
According to the head of the Justicia Foundation, Paul Morcos, Buresi had two options: either to repeat the invitation to the hearing session or to proceed with strictness, as she did, relying on the French Code of Criminal Procedure, which allows her to issue an arrest warrant if the wanted person resides outside the country and if the crime requires imprisonment or more serious punishment.
Does merely appealing the notice suspend its execution?
Suspending the execution of the notice requires a decision from the court in France that is considering the appeal.
So far, the Governor has openly declared that he will not step down, and his First Deputy, Wassim Mansouri, refuses to assume his duties.
If the government decides to dismiss Salameh, who will take his place?
Article 25 of the Monetary and Credit Law is clear: in case of vacancy, such as dismissal or resignation, only the First Deputy assumes the responsibilities of the Governor, not the Second Deputy or the Central Council.
The final solution would be the appointment of a new Governor. Otherwise, it would result in complete vacancy, according to the legal text, not politics.
