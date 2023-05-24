Lebanese judiciary bans Salameh from traveling

News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-24 | 11:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese judiciary bans Salameh from traveling
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese judiciary bans Salameh from traveling

The Lebanese judiciary has decided on Thursday, after interrogating the Governor of the Central Bank, Riad Salameh, to impose a travel ban on him, according to a judicial official cited by the Agence France-Presse. This step comes after the authorities received a red notice from Interpol based on a French arrest warrant.

The official stated that the Public Prosecutor, Judge Imad Qabalan, decided, after interrogating Salameh, to "place him under investigation, prohibit him from traveling, and confiscate his Lebanese and French passports."

Additionally, the official said that he "sent a report including the minutes of the session to France and requested Judge Aude Buresi to provide him with the French investigation file."

Furthermore, the Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon has requested the Lebanese judiciary not to hand him over to the French judiciary and to put him on trial in Lebanon.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Salameh

BDL

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Ana Lubnaniya Arabiya: Inspiring women's leadership in Lebanon
Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15

Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
10:23

BDL Governor asks Lebanese judiciary not to hand him over to French judiciary and to put him on trial in Lebanon

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
09:45

Lebanese judiciary bans BDL Governor Riyad Salameh from traveling after questioning him: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-23

European Observatory urges Salameh’s removal, says Lebanon will bear the consequences

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:27

Lebanon's tourism renaissance: An 85-90% solvency rate foreseen

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:25

Cooperation or consequences: Correspondent banks and Lebanon's gray list placement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:24

Locked doors and legal battles: Riad Salameh's day in court

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:06

Ana Lubnaniya Arabiya: Inspiring women's leadership in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:15

Compassionate meeting: Economy Minister and Kuwaiti Crown Prince discuss strong bilateral bonds

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-20

Lebanon grapples with the challenge of replacing Banque du Liban's Governor: Riad Salameh's fate uncertain

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:06

Ana Lubnaniya Arabiya: Inspiring women's leadership in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-20

Iran says it executes leader of women trafficking network

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:31

Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Central Bank Governor's legal team takes action in France to retrieve Interpol Red Notice

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

The Democratic Gathering's firm stance: Rejecting Frangieh's candidacy

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

MP Fadi Karam stresses action and communication to navigate Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Lebanese judiciary bans Salameh from traveling

LBCI
Variety
08:56

Created by Impact BBDO, LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign secures three medals at the Caples Awards in London

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
09:45

Lebanese judiciary bans BDL Governor Riyad Salameh from traveling after questioning him: AFP

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More