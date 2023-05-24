Lebanese judiciary bans Salameh from traveling

The Lebanese judiciary has decided on Thursday, after interrogating the Governor of the Central Bank, Riad Salameh, to impose a travel ban on him, according to a judicial official cited by the Agence France-Presse. This step comes after the authorities received a red notice from Interpol based on a French arrest warrant.



The official stated that the Public Prosecutor, Judge Imad Qabalan, decided, after interrogating Salameh, to "place him under investigation, prohibit him from traveling, and confiscate his Lebanese and French passports."



Additionally, the official said that he "sent a report including the minutes of the session to France and requested Judge Aude Buresi to provide him with the French investigation file."



Furthermore, the Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon has requested the Lebanese judiciary not to hand him over to the French judiciary and to put him on trial in Lebanon.