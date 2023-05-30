Erdogan's New Term: Navigating Stability in Turkish-Arab Relations and Tensions with Europe

News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-30 | 08:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Erdogan&#39;s New Term: Navigating Stability in Turkish-Arab Relations and Tensions with Europe
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Erdogan's New Term: Navigating Stability in Turkish-Arab Relations and Tensions with Europe

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan begins his third term with more stable relations with Arab countries, especially those with which Turkey's relationship has been tense, namely Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

From Turkey's incursions into Syria, fighting Kurdish militants in Iraq, and supporting the Government of National Accord in Libya, Erdogan has demonstrated his military prowess both within and beyond the Middle East. Furthermore, Erdogan has been at odds with the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt due to his support for Islamists following the Arab Spring.

However, with the majority of the uprisings having ended and the Muslim Brotherhood weakening across the region, combined with Turkey's economic crisis, the areas of disagreement between Turkey and these three countries have significantly narrowed. About two years ago, Erdogan mended his country's relations with the UAE and Riyadh, the latter depositing $5 billion in the Turkish central bank following the reconciliation.

Turkey's relations with Egypt have also been improving, after years of tension due to Ankara's opposition to the army's overthrow of President Mohammed Morsi, a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, in 2013. Last March, the Turkish Foreign Minister visited Cairo for the first time in a decade, and prior to that, Erdogan shook hands with his fiercest adversary, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, on the sidelines of the World Cup opening ceremony.

All this points to more peaceful and understanding Turkish-Arab relations, in line with the zero-problems policy adopted by several Arab countries in the region. But, will this tranquility in Turkish-Arab relations extend to Turkey's relationship with Europe?

Between Turkey and Europe, there are specific issues related to immigration, security, particularly in relation to Ukraine, energy, and the relationship with Russia. However, analysts have warned of one point that could ignite Turkish-European relations - the Greek-Turkish tension with Turkey insisting on continuing gas exploration in the Mediterranean Sea.

As for the relationship with Russia, many believe that Erdogan's victory in a new presidential term guarantees the continuation and enhancement of the existing understandings between Moscow and Ankara, reached after a tough process involving the bilateral relationship, particularly due to the Syrian and Ukrainian crises.

Erdogan's closeness to Putin did not prevent his rival, Biden, from congratulating Erdogan on his victory. In his congratulatory tweet, Biden said he looked forward to continuing to work with Erdogan as NATO allies on bilateral issues and common global challenges.

A different phase in form and substance awaits with Erdogan for the next five years... It's clear that the old-new Turkish President knows well how to navigate through challenges...

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East

Erdogan

Team

Navigating

Stability

Arab

Relations

Tensions

Europe

LBCI Next
Erdogan Re-elected for Third Term: A Detailed Analysis
Iran-Afghanistan tensions over Helmand River spark new conflict
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
03:55

France says it vital for European security to calm Kosovo tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-25

Navigating the Syrian file: Arab leadership in focus

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-17

Erdogan calls Turkish voters to ensure stability in runoff vote

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-12

Mawlawi after meeting with Bukhari: Our relationship with Saudi Arabia will not be severed

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:37

Ping-Pong Diplomacy: US and Iran continue back-channel communications amid stalled nuclear negotiations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:30

Saudi Arabia in negotiations to join the BRICS New Development Bank, strengthening ties with emerging economies

LBCI
Variety
10:22

Is Rafic Hariri International Airport ready to welcome 1.5 million visitors?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:06

Erdogan Re-elected for Third Term: A Detailed Analysis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:32

Vietnam eyes multi-million-dollar handouts to Samsung, others to offset global tax

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-27

Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi to embark on official visit to Paris to meet with President Macron

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-10

MP Mneimneh to LBCI: We do not support any candidate from current political alliances

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:30

Saudi Arabia in negotiations to join the BRICS New Development Bank, strengthening ties with emerging economies

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
02:53

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East
02:53

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:01

Will Azour be able to surpass votes counted for Frangieh?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:33

Iran-Afghanistan tensions over Helmand River spark new conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:06

Erdogan Re-elected for Third Term: A Detailed Analysis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:04

Erdogan's New Term: Navigating Stability in Turkish-Arab Relations and Tensions with Europe

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:32

Rai’s list to Paris: Five names without Frangieh

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More