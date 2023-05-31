Exposing Lebanon's smoking culture: A lethal epidemic

News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-31 | 10:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Exposing Lebanon&#39;s smoking culture: A lethal epidemic
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Exposing Lebanon's smoking culture: A lethal epidemic

The Lebanese have succumbed to their addiction. Despite the grim reality they face, convincing them that a cigarette or hookah can be their death sentence is a futile endeavor.

Prepare to be shocked: a staggering 40 percent of adults in Lebanon are smokers. Males comprise 45 percent of this destructive statistic, while females contribute 35 percent.

Even more alarming is that approximately 15 percent of young people aged 13 to 15 have fallen victim to the allure of regular or electronic cigarettes and hookahs.

These numbers are on a chilling rise.

Lebanon, a nation known for its smoking addiction, hides a dark secret. Unbeknownst to many, the country harbors 90 thousand dunums of agricultural land dedicated to growing tobacco.

Some view these spaces as a means of livelihood, while others perceive them as one step closer to leaving.

In restaurants and cafes, smoking is permitted without restraint, catering to all age groups. The absence of deterrent laws leaves the decision of how to proceed in life solely in your hands.

Choose your path wisely, for the consequences of your choice could be nothing short of catastrophic.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Smoking

Culture

Lebanese

Adults

Young

People

Cigarettes

Hookahs

LBCI Next
Circular 165 takes effect: Lebanese banks urged to comply with fresh currency regulations
More details about the abduction of Saudi citizen in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-01

Kanaani: Solution to problems of Lebanese people must come from within Lebanon and from Lebanese themselves

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-30

In support of culture, UNESCO funds Lebanon's creative industries with $100,000

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-24

BDL Governor asks Lebanese judiciary not to hand him over to French judiciary and to put him on trial in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-20

Batarfi to LBCI: We cannot directly interfere in Lebanon, its people have to solve their problems

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:38

Macron and Al-Rahi discuss Christian participation in political and constitutional matters

LBCI
Variety
10:58

Spectacular nights of art: The Beiteddine Festival unveil dazzling performances

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:54

Political shift: National Consensus Bloc emerges with five Sunni MPs

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:43

Governor Salameh's Court Visit: A Continuing Legal Saga Unfolds

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

MP Salim Aoun says no truth to rumors of divisions within their ranks

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

Constitutional Council upholds municipality extension law despite acknowledging its unconstitutionality

LBCI
Middle East
04:56

Israeli strike on eastern Lebanon kills 5 Palestinian militants, wounds 10

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-24

Russia's Sberbank releases ChatGPT rival GigaChat

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More