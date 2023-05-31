The Lebanese have succumbed to their addiction. Despite the grim reality they face, convincing them that a cigarette or hookah can be their death sentence is a futile endeavor.



Prepare to be shocked: a staggering 40 percent of adults in Lebanon are smokers. Males comprise 45 percent of this destructive statistic, while females contribute 35 percent.



Even more alarming is that approximately 15 percent of young people aged 13 to 15 have fallen victim to the allure of regular or electronic cigarettes and hookahs.



These numbers are on a chilling rise.



Lebanon, a nation known for its smoking addiction, hides a dark secret. Unbeknownst to many, the country harbors 90 thousand dunums of agricultural land dedicated to growing tobacco.



Some view these spaces as a means of livelihood, while others perceive them as one step closer to leaving.



In restaurants and cafes, smoking is permitted without restraint, catering to all age groups. The absence of deterrent laws leaves the decision of how to proceed in life solely in your hands.



Choose your path wisely, for the consequences of your choice could be nothing short of catastrophic.