Saudi Arabia is undergoing a historic transformation following the launch of its Vision 2030, with impressive achievements surpassing initial projections, and with France standing as one of the Kingdom's top three investors, with investments amounting to approximately €15 billion.



With 110 French companies operating in Saudi Arabia, this collaboration has played a pivotal role in Saudi Arabia's growth and the realization of its Vision 2030.



The economy has experienced a remarkable 66 percent growth since the vision's inception four years ago. Non-oil sector revenues have more than doubled, while investments have quadrupled.



Furthermore, unemployment rates have decreased from 13 percent to 8 percent.



KSA’s Minister of Investment Khalid al-Falih revealed these promising statistics during the Saudi-French Investment Forum in Paris to strengthen cooperation and investment opportunities between the two countries.



In recent years, this partnership has become one of the world's most significant economic alliances.



In return, Saudi Arabia provides a favorable investment environment, particularly following the establishment of four free economic zones.



During the forum, 24 agreements were signed between Saudi and French companies, exploring new prospects in infrastructure development, trade, manufacturing, technology, sports, green economy, entertainment, and tourism.



"The Kingdom has become a global tourist destination, preparing to welcome over 100 million visitors," stated Minister al-Falih, as the Kingdom gears up to host global exhibitions and events, such as Expo 2030.