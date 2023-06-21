News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
French lawyer calls for swift action in recovering Lebanon's stolen assets
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-21 | 12:27
High views
Share
Share
2
min
French lawyer calls for swift action in recovering Lebanon's stolen assets
William Bourdon, a French attorney representing a group of corruption victims in Lebanon, shed light on the ongoing battle against financial corruption.
Bourdon, the founder of Sherpa, a French organization known for its pursuit of justice, has been active in exposing the notorious "Gang of Villains" responsible for the misappropriation of depositors' funds.
What about the depositors and their lost assets?
Bourdon emphasized that if the French judge concludes the investigations into the case of Lebanon's Central Bank Governor, Riyad Salameh, by the end of this year, it would be extremely promising news.
"Such a development would result in their referral to court for trial, including Salameh, thus potentially leading to a trial commencing in 2024, at best," Bourdon said.
However, on July 4th, a session will take place in France to decide on freezing the governor's assets.
Moreover, in response to a question on how Lebanon will reclaim its rights if the ruling favors the plaintiffs, Bourdon answered that these amounts would be subject to conditions tied to the implementation of projects and programs dedicated to improving life and the population, as stipulated by French law, and here we are talking about the Lebanese citizens.
Are any potential prosecutions against other Lebanese officials on the horizon?
Additionally, Bourdon revealed that "time has been their ally for a very long time, but it is no longer their ally."
"The countdown has begun, and they are well aware of it. There is an investigation in Monaco related to money laundering involving Mr. Mikati. And, as Monaco is involved, we must closely monitor the situation and currently work on preparing additional complaints against other individuals," Bourdon stressed.
The legal process in France is moving swiftly, while in Lebanon, it remains lazy.
In light of this, the Bar Association's president calls for the expeditious establishment of the 'sovereign fund' to ensure the recovery of Lebanon's rights, should the French judgments prove them valid.
Lebanon's journey towards justice and retrieving stolen assets continues as international cooperation intensifies. The hopes of depositors and the Lebanese people hinge on the outcomes of the ongoing legal battles and the unwavering commitment of lawyers like William Bourdon to see justice served.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
French
France
Lawyer
Action
Lebanese
Lebanon
Justice
Banque Du Liban
Riyad Salameh
Next
Turmoil and Turkish strikes overshadow the 20th Astana meeting in Syria
Power struggles: EDL's quest for payment from Palestinian and Syrian camps in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-08
Navigating the Lebanese file: Potential turning point in France's approach to Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-08
Navigating the Lebanese file: Potential turning point in France's approach to Lebanon
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-24
BDL Governor asks Lebanese judiciary not to hand him over to French judiciary and to put him on trial in Lebanon
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-24
BDL Governor asks Lebanese judiciary not to hand him over to French judiciary and to put him on trial in Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
01:08
French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus
Press Highlights
01:08
French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-19
French Court of Audit calls for evaluation of financial aid to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-06-19
French Court of Audit calls for evaluation of financial aid to Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
16:35
Iranian Foreign Minister Endorses UN Secretary-General's Initiative for Regional Dialogue in Ongoing Gulf Diplomatic Tour
News Bulletin Reports
16:35
Iranian Foreign Minister Endorses UN Secretary-General's Initiative for Regional Dialogue in Ongoing Gulf Diplomatic Tour
0
News Bulletin Reports
16:21
Lebanon Scraps Middle School Exams Despite Education Ministry's Readiness
News Bulletin Reports
16:21
Lebanon Scraps Middle School Exams Despite Education Ministry's Readiness
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
Turmoil and Turkish strikes overshadow the 20th Astana meeting in Syria
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
Turmoil and Turkish strikes overshadow the 20th Astana meeting in Syria
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-20
Power struggles: EDL's quest for payment from Palestinian and Syrian camps in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-20
Power struggles: EDL's quest for payment from Palestinian and Syrian camps in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-14
Pyongyang faked popular South Korean website to steal data: spy agency
Variety and Tech
2023-06-14
Pyongyang faked popular South Korean website to steal data: spy agency
0
Middle East News
2023-06-19
UN warns against Israel relaxing settlement procedures
Middle East News
2023-06-19
UN warns against Israel relaxing settlement procedures
0
Lebanon News
06:42
MP Fouad Makhzoumi: I will congratulate any president who reaches the presidency
Lebanon News
06:42
MP Fouad Makhzoumi: I will congratulate any president who reaches the presidency
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-10
Jihad Azour to diaspora: 'I am not a confrontational candidate, ready for dialogue'
Lebanon News
2023-06-10
Jihad Azour to diaspora: 'I am not a confrontational candidate, ready for dialogue'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:47
Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year
Lebanon News
03:47
Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year
2
Press Highlights
01:08
French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus
Press Highlights
01:08
French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus
3
Press Highlights
03:04
The opposition stand firm behind Azour's candidacy
Press Highlights
03:04
The opposition stand firm behind Azour's candidacy
4
World News
07:41
Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia
World News
07:41
Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia
5
Lebanon News
10:27
Pierre El Daher, Chairman and CEO of LBCI, discusses media landscape of Lebanon and Arab World at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity
Lebanon News
10:27
Pierre El Daher, Chairman and CEO of LBCI, discusses media landscape of Lebanon and Arab World at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity
6
Lebanon News
04:10
FPM urges parliamentary forces to produce a president by agreeing on the name
Lebanon News
04:10
FPM urges parliamentary forces to produce a president by agreeing on the name
7
Lebanon News
08:49
French president's special envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian arrives in Beirut for crucial meetings on presidential election
Lebanon News
08:49
French president's special envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian arrives in Beirut for crucial meetings on presidential election
8
Lebanon News
07:51
Samir Geagea condemns Cabinet agenda, highlights constitutional concerns
Lebanon News
07:51
Samir Geagea condemns Cabinet agenda, highlights constitutional concerns
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More