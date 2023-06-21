William Bourdon, a French attorney representing a group of corruption victims in Lebanon, shed light on the ongoing battle against financial corruption.



Bourdon, the founder of Sherpa, a French organization known for its pursuit of justice, has been active in exposing the notorious "Gang of Villains" responsible for the misappropriation of depositors' funds.



What about the depositors and their lost assets?



Bourdon emphasized that if the French judge concludes the investigations into the case of Lebanon's Central Bank Governor, Riyad Salameh, by the end of this year, it would be extremely promising news.



"Such a development would result in their referral to court for trial, including Salameh, thus potentially leading to a trial commencing in 2024, at best," Bourdon said.



However, on July 4th, a session will take place in France to decide on freezing the governor's assets.



Moreover, in response to a question on how Lebanon will reclaim its rights if the ruling favors the plaintiffs, Bourdon answered that these amounts would be subject to conditions tied to the implementation of projects and programs dedicated to improving life and the population, as stipulated by French law, and here we are talking about the Lebanese citizens.



Are any potential prosecutions against other Lebanese officials on the horizon?



Additionally, Bourdon revealed that "time has been their ally for a very long time, but it is no longer their ally."



"The countdown has begun, and they are well aware of it. There is an investigation in Monaco related to money laundering involving Mr. Mikati. And, as Monaco is involved, we must closely monitor the situation and currently work on preparing additional complaints against other individuals," Bourdon stressed.



The legal process in France is moving swiftly, while in Lebanon, it remains lazy.



In light of this, the Bar Association's president calls for the expeditious establishment of the 'sovereign fund' to ensure the recovery of Lebanon's rights, should the French judgments prove them valid.



Lebanon's journey towards justice and retrieving stolen assets continues as international cooperation intensifies. The hopes of depositors and the Lebanese people hinge on the outcomes of the ongoing legal battles and the unwavering commitment of lawyers like William Bourdon to see justice served.