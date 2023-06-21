French lawyer calls for swift action in recovering Lebanon's stolen assets

News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-21 | 12:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
French lawyer calls for swift action in recovering Lebanon&#39;s stolen assets
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
French lawyer calls for swift action in recovering Lebanon's stolen assets

William Bourdon, a French attorney representing a group of corruption victims in Lebanon, shed light on the ongoing battle against financial corruption.

Bourdon, the founder of Sherpa, a French organization known for its pursuit of justice, has been active in exposing the notorious "Gang of Villains" responsible for the misappropriation of depositors' funds.

What about the depositors and their lost assets?

Bourdon emphasized that if the French judge concludes the investigations into the case of Lebanon's Central Bank Governor, Riyad Salameh, by the end of this year, it would be extremely promising news.

"Such a development would result in their referral to court for trial, including Salameh, thus potentially leading to a trial commencing in 2024, at best," Bourdon said. 

However, on July 4th, a session will take place in France to decide on freezing the governor's assets.

Moreover, in response to a question on how Lebanon will reclaim its rights if the ruling favors the plaintiffs, Bourdon answered that these amounts would be subject to conditions tied to the implementation of projects and programs dedicated to improving life and the population, as stipulated by French law, and here we are talking about the Lebanese citizens. 

Are any potential prosecutions against other Lebanese officials on the horizon?

Additionally, Bourdon revealed that "time has been their ally for a very long time, but it is no longer their ally."

"The countdown has begun, and they are well aware of it. There is an investigation in Monaco related to money laundering involving Mr. Mikati. And, as Monaco is involved, we must closely monitor the situation and currently work on preparing additional complaints against other individuals," Bourdon stressed. 

The legal process in France is moving swiftly, while in Lebanon, it remains lazy.

In light of this, the Bar Association's president calls for the expeditious establishment of the 'sovereign fund' to ensure the recovery of Lebanon's rights, should the French judgments prove them valid.

Lebanon's journey towards justice and retrieving stolen assets continues as international cooperation intensifies. The hopes of depositors and the Lebanese people hinge on the outcomes of the ongoing legal battles and the unwavering commitment of lawyers like William Bourdon to see justice served.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

French

France

Lawyer

Action

Lebanese

Lebanon

Justice

Banque Du Liban

Riyad Salameh

LBCI Next
Turmoil and Turkish strikes overshadow the 20th Astana meeting in Syria
Power struggles: EDL's quest for payment from Palestinian and Syrian camps in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-08

Navigating the Lebanese file: Potential turning point in France's approach to Lebanon

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-24

BDL Governor asks Lebanese judiciary not to hand him over to French judiciary and to put him on trial in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:08

French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-19

French Court of Audit calls for evaluation of financial aid to Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
16:35

Iranian Foreign Minister Endorses UN Secretary-General's Initiative for Regional Dialogue in Ongoing Gulf Diplomatic Tour

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
16:21

Lebanon Scraps Middle School Exams Despite Education Ministry's Readiness

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Turmoil and Turkish strikes overshadow the 20th Astana meeting in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-20

Power struggles: EDL's quest for payment from Palestinian and Syrian camps in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-14

Pyongyang faked popular South Korean website to steal data: spy agency

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-19

UN warns against Israel relaxing settlement procedures

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

MP Fouad Makhzoumi: I will congratulate any president who reaches the presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-10

Jihad Azour to diaspora: 'I am not a confrontational candidate, ready for dialogue'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:47

Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:08

French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:04

The opposition stand firm behind Azour's candidacy

LBCI
World News
07:41

Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

Pierre El Daher, Chairman and CEO of LBCI, discusses media landscape of Lebanon and Arab World at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:10

FPM urges parliamentary forces to produce a president by agreeing on the name

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

French president's special envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian arrives in Beirut for crucial meetings on presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

Samir Geagea condemns Cabinet agenda, highlights constitutional concerns

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More