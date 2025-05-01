News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live at 3
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russian drone attack kills two, injures 15 in Ukraine's Odesa
World News
01-05-2025 | 03:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russian drone attack kills two, injures 15 in Ukraine's Odesa
Russian drones attacked Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odesa early on Thursday, killing two people and injuring 15 more, in addition to sparking fires and damaging infrastructure, emergency services said.
"The enemy attack damaged residential high-rises, private houses, a supermarket, a school, and cars," regional governor Oleh Kiper wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "Fires broke out in some places and are being extinguished by our rescuers."
Ukraine's state-owned railway, Ukrzaliznytsia, said the overnight attack also damaged its tracks, the contact network, and three freight cars.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Drone
Attack
Ukraine
War
Next
India's military response to previous attacks in Kashmir blamed on Pakistan
Sudan's army leader Burhan appoints an acting prime minister: Statement
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-04-16
Ukraine says Russian drone attack injures three, damages homes in Odesa
World News
2025-04-16
Ukraine says Russian drone attack injures three, damages homes in Odesa
0
World News
2025-02-19
Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa region injures four, causes widespread power cuts
World News
2025-02-19
Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa region injures four, causes widespread power cuts
0
World News
2025-03-28
Russian drone attack damages storage facilities in Ukraine's Poltava region
World News
2025-03-28
Russian drone attack damages storage facilities in Ukraine's Poltava region
0
World News
2025-03-12
Ukraine attack on factory in Russia's Kursk region kills four: Russian official
World News
2025-03-12
Ukraine attack on factory in Russia's Kursk region kills four: Russian official
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:02
US-Ukraine minerals deal: Inside the details
World News
07:02
US-Ukraine minerals deal: Inside the details
0
World News
04:01
US reached out to Beijing for talks on tariffs: Chinese state media reports
World News
04:01
US reached out to Beijing for talks on tariffs: Chinese state media reports
0
World News
03:41
India's military response to previous attacks in Kashmir blamed on Pakistan
World News
03:41
India's military response to previous attacks in Kashmir blamed on Pakistan
0
World News
11:37
Sudan's army leader Burhan appoints an acting prime minister: Statement
World News
11:37
Sudan's army leader Burhan appoints an acting prime minister: Statement
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-03-29
UN human rights chief says 'the horrific suffering in Ukraine should end'
World News
2025-03-29
UN human rights chief says 'the horrific suffering in Ukraine should end'
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-02
Lebanon's finance minister submits draft decree on banking sector reform to Cabinet
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-02
Lebanon's finance minister submits draft decree on banking sector reform to Cabinet
0
Middle East News
07:35
Mayor of Sahnaya shot dead following clashes; Syrian authorities launch investigation
Middle East News
07:35
Mayor of Sahnaya shot dead following clashes; Syrian authorities launch investigation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:29
Lebanese Army dismantled 'over 90%' of Hezbollah infrastructure near Israel: Security official to AFP
Lebanon News
12:29
Lebanese Army dismantled 'over 90%' of Hezbollah infrastructure near Israel: Security official to AFP
2
Middle East News
05:31
Former Assad security official met FBI in Beirut to discuss missing journalist Austin Tice: LBCI reports
Middle East News
05:31
Former Assad security official met FBI in Beirut to discuss missing journalist Austin Tice: LBCI reports
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Financial overhaul: Finance Committee debates bank reform, fails to move forward on legislation
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Financial overhaul: Finance Committee debates bank reform, fails to move forward on legislation
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New war plans and old divides: Israel confronts its longest war season on multiple fronts
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New war plans and old divides: Israel confronts its longest war season on multiple fronts
5
Lebanon News
03:42
Lebanon's president wraps up UAE visit with pledges of support and cooperation — joint statement
Lebanon News
03:42
Lebanon's president wraps up UAE visit with pledges of support and cooperation — joint statement
6
Press Highlights
04:12
President Aoun: Reforms, stability will bring investors back to Lebanon
Press Highlights
04:12
President Aoun: Reforms, stability will bring investors back to Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
05:40
Israeli strike targets vehicle on Meiss El Jabal–Blida road, casualties reported
Lebanon News
05:40
Israeli strike targets vehicle on Meiss El Jabal–Blida road, casualties reported
8
Lebanon News
06:52
Second airstrike targets motorcycle in Meiss El Jabal
Lebanon News
06:52
Second airstrike targets motorcycle in Meiss El Jabal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More