Russian drones attacked Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odesa early on Thursday, killing two people and injuring 15 more, in addition to sparking fires and damaging infrastructure, emergency services said.



"The enemy attack damaged residential high-rises, private houses, a supermarket, a school, and cars," regional governor Oleh Kiper wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "Fires broke out in some places and are being extinguished by our rescuers."



Ukraine's state-owned railway, Ukrzaliznytsia, said the overnight attack also damaged its tracks, the contact network, and three freight cars.



