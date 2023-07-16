Lebanese officials react to European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees

News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-16 | 13:10
High views
Lebanese officials react to European Parliament&#39;s decision on Syrian refugees
3min
Lebanese officials react to European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees

Lebanese officials and politicians from various backgrounds have used a range of terms to describe their reaction to the recent decision by the European Parliament in support of keeping refugees in Lebanon. 

Verbal positions indicate almost common rejection of the decision, but what about the supposed steps to be taken to expedite the return of displaced persons to Syria?

However, while efforts were underway to form the supposed ministerial delegation to visit Damascus and initiate a dialogue regarding the issue of refugee return, Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib did not wish to lead the delegation, following some analyses linking his decision to recent foreign developments and decisions related to the matter.

In a clarifying statement, he emphasized that the role of the Foreign Minister is to engage in diplomatic and political communications with Arabs, Syrians, and other friendly countries. He asserted that he has been, and will continue to be, actively involved in these efforts in coordination with the Prime Minister.

On the other hand, technical matters fall within the purview of relevant ministers and agencies.

While some sources stressed that Bou Habib's reluctance stems from his American citizenship over the past decades, fearing potential repercussions under the Caesar Act in case of his visit, he denied these claims in an interview with LBCI, affirming that he had visited Syria after the earthquake and that he will soon meet with his Syrian counterpart, Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.

He also highlighted his membership in the Arab Six-Party Committee for Dialogue with Syria.

Minister Essam Sharafeddine, responsible for the file, will request from Caretaker Prime Minister Mikati, upon his return from abroad after July 24th, to hold an emergency government session the following day dedicated to the issue of displaced persons.

He will also assign another minister to lead the delegation, which consists of eight ministers, General Security and the Supreme Council of Defense.

The objective is to expedite a serious visit to Syria, committed to initiating work on resolving this issue as soon as possible. It is preferable for the minister to be from the faction supported by the Free Patriotic Movement, as they comprise four of the eight ministers forming the committee.

Government sources emphasized that the committee's establishment and its visit to Damascus were discussed and approved within the Council of Ministers. 

However, the Foreign Minister's apology will be subject to future consultations for the appointment of an alternative committee head.

In a related context, after eight months of study, the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Lebanese Parliament will issue a draft of recommendations on Tuesday covering the development of refugee management, including a response to the European Parliament's decision, according to LBCI information.

While everyone agrees on the gravity of the refugee issue, there is a lack of concrete executive steps. Are personal interests with foreign parties or hesitation and evasion to blame for the delay, while Lebanon and the Lebanese bear the high cost of these repercussions?
 

